Kendrick’s two homers power Angels past Tigers

DETROIT - For years the Los Angeles Angels have had a speed edge on the Detroit Tigers. Now they might be more powerful.

Second baseman Howie Kendrick hit a pair of two-run home runs and first baseman Albert Pujols hit the 497th homer of his career Friday night to help Los Angeles overpower Detroit 11-6 to win their 10th straight over the Tigers.

The Angels have 27 home runs in 16 games while the Tigers have 11 in 13. Los Angeles also has an edge in doubles (31-21) and triples (6-3).

“I don’t think they go up there trying to hit every ball out of the ballpark,” Pujols said after hitting his fifth home run of the season, a three-run blow in the sixth that made it 11-1.

“We have the potential to drive the ball as well as any team we’ve had here,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

Detroit made Los Angeles sweat a little with a five-run seventh, most of the damage coming because recently recalled right-handed reliever Josh Wall failed to retire any of the five batters he faced.

Right-hander Jered Weaver (1-2) stymied the Tigers for six innings with off-speed pitches, throwing mostly curves and changeups to offset a fastball that barely breaches 90 mph as he comes off an injury-filled 2013 season.

“My changeup was good,” Weaver said. “I was able to spot it to both sides of the plate. The offense took care of the rest. I think my strength is coming back a little bit.”

He allowed Detroit just three hits, walking three and striking out three, leaving with an 11-1 lead.

Wall began the seventh for Los Angeles and gave up a two-run single to second baseman Ian Kinsler and an RBI single to pinch-hitter Nick Castellanos. Right-hander Kevin Jepsen relieved and yielded RBI groundouts to first baseman Miguel Cabrera and designated hitter Victor Martinez. Right-handers Michael Kohn and Ernesto Frieri split the last two innings.

Pujols, on the verge of becoming the 26th player to reach 500 home runs, cranked a fastball from right-hander Luke Putkonen into the Tigers’ bullpen with two on in the sixth.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” Pujols said of his nearing the 500-home run plateau. “Thank you.”

Lefty Drew Smyly (1-1) made his first start of the season for the Tigers and had trouble with his fastball location. Putkonen gave up seven runs in two innings and allowed a pair of home runs.

“You can’t really blame Smyly,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “It was his first start in three weeks. You have to cut him some slack.”

Kendrick hit his first two-run homer in the third and followed in the fourth with his second two-run shot, which, after a review of 1:40, went from a double to a home run that hit off the railing atop the fence in right. Center fielder Mike Trout doubled in two runs before Kendrick’s fourth-inning homer.

Smyly faced four batters in the first but seven in a very long second during which he gave up two runs.

“It felt like I was out there forever in the second inning,” he said.

The Angels scored twice in the second on an RBI groundout by left fielder J.B. Shuck and an RBI triple by third baseman Ian Stewart, a pregame lineup insertion after third baseman David Freese was scratched with a right quad strain.

Detroit scored in the third on a two-out RBI single by right fielder Torii Hunter.

The fans cheered loudly in the seventh inning when the scoreboard showed a replay of the Detroit Red Wings’ goal in their 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. Tigers’ owner Mike Ilitch also owns the Red Wings.

“I figured they were cheering for the Red Wings,” Ausmus said.

NOTES: Angels 3B David Freese was scratched from the lineup on Friday night with right quad tightness. It was not believed to be serious. ... Rookie Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos was not in the lineup on Friday night as manager Brad Ausmus wanted to get Don Kelly a start before a string of games against left-handed pitching. ... Los Angeles made a pregame bullpen move, optioning LHP Jose Alvarez and bringing up RHP Josh Wall. ... The Tigers sent down OF Tyler Collins before the game and brought up RHP Justin Miller, giving the club eight relievers for the moment.