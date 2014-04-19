Scherzer gets first win as Tigers top Angels

DETROIT -- It matters not a whit to Max Scherzer that it took four starts for the reigning Cy Young Award winner to notch his first victory of the season.

“My wins and losses don’t mean anything to me,” Scherzer said Saturday after squaring his record at 1-1 with seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball in which he struck out nine while the Detroit Tigers were beating the Los Angeles Angels 5-2. “The team is all that matters. If we win while I‘m pitching, that’s what we want.”

Scherzer got backed by home runs: a two-run shot by rookie third baseman Nick Castellanos in the second and a solo blow by veteran DH Victor Martinez in the fifth.

“Nick’s on an absolute tear,” Scherzer said. “He’s giving us great at-bats time after time.”

The turning point in the game might have come on a video replay overturn of an out call at second base when third baseman Ian Stewart was trying to steal with designated hitter Albert Pujols on third and two out. The call reversal put runners on second and third with shortstop Erick Aybar at bat.

Scherzer and catcher Bryan Holaday were the lone Tigers to remain on the field while the video conferencing was going on. They quickly started to play catch.

”I knew that typically when it goes to replay that the play typically gets overturned,“ Scherzer said. ”I didn’t want to go in the dugout and sit down. I did not want to relax.

“I believe we were leading 3-1 at that point and I knew I had to get Aybar out. So I went right after him.”

Aybar fanned on a 3-2 pitch and Scherzer retired the next nine batters before giving way to right-handers Joba Chamberlain and Joe Nathan.

The Angels’ Pujols reached Nathan for his sixth home run of the season, his second in two games and the 498th of his career to make it 5-2 with one out in the ninth. Detroit fans in left threw the ball back on the field.

”Replay is a tool you use,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”We put another runner in scoring position because of it but couldn’t get him in. Those guys got a run out of it. We just couldn’t capitalize on our situation.

”Their pitcher pitched a strong game for them. I thought we got some whacks at him but we couldn’t get hits to fall.

“With a guy like Scherzer, you’ve got to match him pitch for pitch and C.J. (lefty Wilson) wasn’t able to do that. Of course the error (we made) didn’t help.”

Detroit center fielder Austin Jackson led off the second with a single and scored when Castellanos hooked a hanging breaking ball into the left field seats off Wilson (2-2), who also gave up Martinez’s third home run of the season, a solo shot to left in the fifth.

Scherzer had given up a home run to Los Angeles left fielder J.B. Shuck to open the game but leadoff singles in the second and third innings were the only other hits he allowed. He walked two in his seven innings.

Detroit picked up a run in the third thanks to a successful challenge by manager Brad Ausmus.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera tagged from second and was called out on a strong throw from center field Mike Trout trying to advance on right fielder Torii Hunter’s flyout. Ausmus challenged the call and third base umpire Gerry Davis’ ruling was reversed. He then scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Jackson.

The save was taken out of play in the eighth when Holaday laid down a one-out bunt single. After two walks, he scored to make it 5-1 when second baseman Ian Kinsler hit a sacrifice fly to center.

NOTES: 3B David Freese of Los Angeles was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game. He is nursing a tight right quad. ... Detroit plans to go with an eight-man bullpen and three-man bench for the near term. A handful of seven-inning starts could prompt a re-thinking of that situation. ... 1B/DH Albert Pujols ranks 26th on baseball’s all-time list with 498 home runs. Next to pass for the Angels’ slugger is 1B Eddie Murray at 504. ... RF Torii Hunter probably hit fifth and LF Rajai Davis will lead off for the Tigers against most southpaw starters, manager Brad Ausmus said Saturday.