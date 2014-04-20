Tigers run past Angels

DETROIT -- It is no mirage.

That is indeed the traditionally elephant-footed Detroit Tigers running relatively wild on the bases.

The threat of the steal Sunday contributed to four Los Angeles errors -- a kid league-like three on one play -- and both of Detroit’s runs in the Tigers’ 2-1 victory over the Angels.

Rookie third baseman Nick Castellanos lined a two-out single to center in the sixth inning to score center fielder Austin Jackson from second base with the decisive run.

Both Jackson in the sixth and second baseman Ian Kinsler in the first were able to move up on throwing errors by Angels’ catcher Hank Conger.

“Just putting the thought (of stealing bases) in other people’s heads,” Kinsler said, “that can change the course of a game.”

“We’re showing everybody we can run,” said right fielder Torii Hunter, whose first stolen base of the season was Detroit’s 15th of the young season. The Tigers only stole 35 bases all of last year. “We’ve got more stolen bases already than we did all of last April.”

Jackson had walked with two out against left-hander Hector Santiago (0-3) and took second when Conger called for a pitchout on a 1-2 delivery and threw the ball into right field trying to get Jackson on his way back to first.

Castellanos then rifled a 2-2 slider into center to score Detroit’s second unearned run of the game and gain a win for right-hander Rick Porcello, who in two starts against Los Angeles last year was battered for nine runs in one inning of one game and seven in the second start.

This time Porcello (2-1) held the Angels to five hits in seven innings, walking one and striking out four. He was followed by lefty Ian Kroll for two outs, right-hander Al Alburquerque for one and right-hander Joe Nathan earned his third save for the last three outs.

Santiago only allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings but walked five to go with seven strikeouts. After the game the Angels optioned right-hander Josh Wall back to Triple-A Salt Lake and announced they will bring up a player Monday.

Both teams scored in the first and it remained 1-1 until the sixth.

Los Angeles got three two-out singles capped by second baseman Howie Kendrick’s ground RBI hit to right and Detroit scored on a fiasco of three errors on one play.

Kinsler, who had walked with one out, took off for second on a 3-2 pitch that turned out to be ball four on first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

Conger threw the ball into center field for the first error and Kinsler took off for third, continuing to the plate when he saw Mike Trout’s throw elude Santiago for a second error. Santiago threw wildly to the plate trying to get Kinsler and Cabrera made it error number three by taking second.

“Obviously a lot happened on one play,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “All of a sudden they had Cabrera on second and a run in. It was a poor play.”

It was not the fault of home plate umpire Brian Knight being late or too quiet in his call.

“You (as a catcher) know where the pitch is,” said Scioscia, a former catcher. “You can’t wait for the umpire’s call. The ump called it low. Hank thought it was a good pitch and followed by throwing through.”

“Normally I wouldn’t recommend that Kinsler try to score on that play,” manager Brad Ausmus of the Tigers said. “But it turned out all right.”

“Three errors on one play, a run and we didn’t have any hits,” catcher Alex Avila said. “I’ve never seen that.”

NOTES: Angels’ David Freese returned to the Los Angeles lineup on Sunday after missing two games with a tight quad. Freese was manager Mike Scioscia’s DH, with an expected return to third base Monday in Washington. ... Detroit purchased the contract of IF Danny Worth from its Triple-A Toledo farm club, releasing veteran SS Alex Gonzalez to create a roster spot. ... OF Josh Hamilton (thumb ligament surgery) had the stitches removed from his thumb Saturday but “it’s still in a cast or brace,” Scioscia said. ... RHP Rick Porcello’s seven-inning start on Sunday could hasten Detroit’s return to a seven-man bullpen by bringing up an outfielder to have a four-man bench again, manager Brad Ausmus indicated.