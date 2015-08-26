Weaver, Angels let out frustrations on Tigers

DETROIT -- Jered Weaver let out his frustrations on his teammates. The Los Angeles Angels responded by snapping their four-game losing streak.

Weaver was ranting and raving in the dugout after a miscommunication between center fielder Mike Trout and right fielder Kole Calhoun helped the Detroit Tigers erase a four-run deficit in the third inning. The Angels then scored two runs in each of the next two innings and held on for a much-needed 8-7 win over the slumping Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

The miscommunication gifted a double to Detroit center fielder Anthony Gose as both outfielders backed off the fly ball.

“It wasn’t directed toward the guys in the outfield at all,” said Weaver, who got the victory in the opener of a nine-game road swing despite giving up six runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. “It was just more of trying to get the guys fired up, trying to get the guys motivated. I haven’t really been vocal this year. It obviously has not been the way I wanted my season to go. We’re in the midst of a playoff race and we’ve got to play good baseball to get where we need to be.”

Weaver later apologized to both outfielders and there didn’t seem to be any lingering tension afterward.

“I came in the dugout obviously upset at myself,” Trout said. “I knew he was yelling, I didn’t know what he was yelling at. Yeah, we talked about it. It’s just emotions were high in that inning. We had a 4-0 lead and they scored four runs after that, it was definitely a game-changer. He was just trying to fire us up. We’re in that position right now where we need to be energetic and get fired up a little bit.”

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols ripped his team-leading 34th home run in the first inning, a three-run blast. Shortstop Erick Aybar contributed three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for Los Angeles (64-61), which had lost 12 of its last 13 road games.

Huston Street recorded the last four outs for his 30th save. Angels relievers held the Tigers to one run in the last 3 1/3 innings.

“I don’t think anything’s ever going to come easy,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Our bullpen, I can’t say enough about them. Those guys are stretched out. To get three outs from Joe (Smith) and four outs from Huston, that was important tonight and those guys made it happen.”

Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games, led Detroit’s attack with three hits, including a three-run double. Catcher James McCann added a two-run homer for the Tigers (59-66), who have lost five in a row.

Tigers starter Alfredo Simon (11-8) gave up eight runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He uncorked three wild pitches, each of which allowed a run to score. Simon pitched a one-hit shutout against Texas in his previous outing.

“He had trouble throwing strikes, trouble getting ahead of guys,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “It was kind of a 180 from his last outing. His control came and went. Part of that was he and Mac at times were having trouble getting on the same page, which slows the pace down.”

Ausmus’ much-maligned bullpen did not allow a run in the final 4 2/3 innings but it went for naught.

“The bullpen did a nice job,” he said. “I’d like to put it all together on the same day, though, where the starter does a good job, the bullpen has a good night and we hit. Right now, none of those three aren’t syncing up.”

NOTES: Angels 2B Johnny Giavotella was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Friday, and RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Giavotella has a personal medical condition, according to the club. Rucinski, who has appeared in three games with the Angels this season, is 5-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 20 starts with Salt Lake. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler was not in the starting lineup as manager Brad Ausmus opted to rest him. Kinsler, who has a seven-game hitting streak, is batting .385 since July 2. “If anyone deserves a day off, it’s him,” Ausmus said. ... Detroit was 0-54 when trailing after eight innings. ... The Angels were averaging 2.5 runs in 13 road games since the All-Star break. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who is 0-2 in his last three starts despite allowing just one earned run, opposes Angels LHP Hector Santiago on Wednesday.