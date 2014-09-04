Preview: Angels at Twins

Los Angeles’ 10-game road trip hasn’t started well and the Angels hope to change their fortunes on Thursday when they open a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins. Los Angeles suffered a two-game sweep in Houston to begin the trip but didn’t lose any of its 4 1/2-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West. Minnesota won for just the third time in 11 games when it routed the Chicago White Sox 11-4 on Wednesday.

Twins designated hitter Kennys Vargas has two homers and seven RBIs over the past three contests and has 31 RBIs in his first 32 games in the majors. The Angels scored just four runs with 10 hits while struggling against the Astros as center Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols each were hitless in eight at-bats and left fielder Josh Hamilton was 1-for-8. Kole Calhoun had two of Los Angeles’ four hits on Wednesday and was 3-for-8 in the series.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSW (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (4-7, 3.28 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (11-10, 4.23)

Santiago had his start moved back two days and will be pitching for the first time since Aug. 27. He defeated the Miami Marlins in his last outing and has given up three runs in 22 2/3 innings over his last four starts. Santiago is 2-2 with a 2.38 ERA in seven career appearances (three starts) against Minnesota.

Gibson is winless over his last three starts and has allowed 11 runs in 15 innings during the stretch. He has given up just one homer over his last five outings and just nine overall on the season. Gibson is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins INF/OF Danny Santana is 8-for-22 with six runs scored over the past five games.

2. Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar had his 17-game hitting streak halted on Wednesday.

3. Minnesota SS Eduardo Nunez was 4-for-6 with a double, triple and two RBIs in the finale against Chicago.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Twins 4