Preview: Angels at Twins

The Los Angeles Angels have little trouble locating their offense when they face the Minnesota Twins this season. The visiting Angels look to secure a win for the fifth time in as many meetings in 2014 when they play the second contest of their four-game series on Friday. Chris Iannetta’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning proved just enough for Los Angeles, which moved five games ahead of idle Oakland in the American League West with a 5-4 victory on Thursday.

The Angels have scored 25 runs in four meetings with the Twins but expect to be without Josh Hamilton on Friday. The slugger exited the series opener with a sore AC joint in his right shoulder and received a cortisone shot after the contest. Reeling Minnesota is dealing with the pain of dropping nine of its last 12 while coming to grips with facing the red-hot Matt Shoemaker on Friday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (14-4, 3.14 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (5-10, 5.96)

The AL Pitcher and Rookie of the Month for August, Shoemaker posted his fifth straight victory after scattering five hits and striking out seven in as many scoreless innings of an 8-1 triumph over the Athletics on Sunday. The 27-year-old hasn’t allowed a run in 23 1/3 frames, permitting just eight hits while fanning 22 in the process. Shoemaker, who has yet to face the Twins in his brief career, is just 3 2/3 scoreless innings from matching Bob Lee (1964) for the longest streak by an Angels rookie.

While Shoemaker has been stellar in his last five outings, Nolasco has lost four decisions in that span and hasn’t won since July 1. The 31-year-old yielded eight runs on 12 hits in five innings en route to a 12-8 setback to Baltimore on Sunday. Nolasco didn’t fare much better the last time he saw the Angels, allowing six runs on 11 hits in six frames en route to a 6-4 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 3B David Freese recorded a pair of doubles in the series opener after an 0-for-20 stretch. Freese, however, is 7-for-15 lifetime versus Nolasco.

2. Minnesota LF Eduardo Nunez belted a three-run homer on Thursday and is 7-for-19 with six RBIs and four runs scored in his last four games.

3. Angels CF Mike Trout is 5-for-12 with four RBIs and as many runs scored in four contests versus the Twins this season.

PREDICTION: Angels 2, Twins 1