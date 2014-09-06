Preview: Angels at Twins

The Los Angeles Angels are expanding on their lead in the American League West and look to work on increasing it further when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The Angels have won eight of their last 10 games and suddenly own a six-game lead over the struggling Oakland Athletics. Los Angeles won the first two games of this series, even surviving a rare blown save by Huston Street to record a 10-inning victory.

Kole Calhoun had three hits and scored four runs in Friday’s game while Mike Trout reached the 100-RBI mark for the first time in his career. The Twins have lost 10 of 13 games but showed fight to the end as Trevor Plouffe smacked a tying two-run double with two outs in the ninth against Street before the Angels won it in the 10th. Minnesota rookie Danny Santana has strung together four consecutive multi-hit outings and is 13-for-33 with nine runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Cory Rasmus (3-1, 2.48 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (15-9, 3.54)

Rasmus struck out six in three innings against Oakland on Aug. 30 in a “bullpen’ game and the effort earned him another start. The 26-year-old was a starter in the minors and the Angels are hoping he can go a bit deeper in the game this time around. “We’ll let him go as far as he can,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “If he can get into the fourth inning, great. It he can get into the fifth, better yet.”

Hughes has won five of his last six decisions and is only three wins shy of matching his career best set in 2010. He has gone four consecutive outings without walking a batter and has issued just 15 all season. Hughes is 3-3 with a 7.71 ERA in nine career appearances (six starts) against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels LF Josh Hamilton (shoulder) sat out Friday’s game and is expected to be in the lineup against Hughes.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is mired in a 19-game homerless drought.

3. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick is 6-for-13 with a homer and six RBIs against Hughes while INF Gordon Beckham is 2-for-18 with seven strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Twins 4