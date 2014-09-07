Preview: Angels at Twins

The Los Angeles Angels look to complete a four-game sweep of struggling Minnesota when they visit the Twins on Sunday. Los Angeles will also be looking for a seven-game season sweep of Minnesota as it looks to build on its six-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West. The Twins, who have lost 11 of their last 14 games, have allowed 20 runs in the series against the Angels.

Los Angeles first baseman Albert Pujols lined a go-ahead two-run double in a three-run, ninth-inning uprising Saturday as Los Angeles prevailed 8-5. The hit was the 2,500th of Pujols’ career and capped a three-hit, three-RBI performance. Minnesota has had bullpen issues against the Angels as closer Glen Perkins (neck) is sidelined after experiencing a tingling sensation and won’t be available until sometime next week.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (10-9, 4.66 ERA) vs. Twins LH Logan Darnell (0-1, 8.25)

Wilson is winless over his last three starts and lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his last turn. The Houston Astros roughed him up for five runs and eight hits for his worst outing since Aug. 2. Wilson is 5-3 with a 4.71 ERA in 25 career appearances (eight starts) against Minnesota with one of the wins coming this season despite giving up six runs and nine hits in five innings.

Darnell is back in the majors with rosters having been expanded. He made two starts earlier in the season and gave up 11 runs and 16 hits in nine innings. Darnell’s first major-league appearance in May went well as he pitched three hitless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins rookie Danny Santana (back) left Saturday’s game after two innings and his status is unclear for Sunday.

2. Los Angeles LF Josh Hamilton (shoulder) missed the last two games and is questionable for the finale.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer (3-for-25) and C Kurt Suzuki (2-for-25) have experienced difficulties against Wilson.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Twins 5