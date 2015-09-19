Preview: Angels at Twins (Game 2)

The Los Angeles Angels aren’t sure how long Albert Pujols’ lengthy slump will continue, but they know what to expect from Mike Trout. The reigning American League MVP has belted four home runs in his last five games heading into the Saturday’s doubleheader against the reeling Twins in Minnesota, which was necessitated after Friday’s contest was rained out.

Trout belted a grand slam and a solo homer in Thursday’s 11-8 victory over the Twins as the Angels moved within two games of Houston for the second AL wild-card spot. While Trout is heating up, Pujols is hitless in his last 20 at-bats and batting .148 in 15 games this month while battling a right foot injury that has forced him to move from first base and take over as the team’s designated hitter. Minnesota, which is one game behind Houston and tied in the loss column despite losing three in a row, hopes to have closer Glen Perkins back in the bullpen. Perkins has not pitched since Sept. 1 due to back spasms, but manager Paul Molitor said he should have been available for Friday’s contest.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (13-11, 3.81 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (6-9, 4.09)

Richards lasted only five innings in a 10-1 drubbing at Seattle in his last turn, giving up four runs on five hits while walking four. A lack of command continues to plague Richards, who has walked 12 batters in his last three outings and won only once since Aug. 18. Richards took the loss against Minnesota on July 23 despite giving up three runs in eight innings, but he has held the Twins to a .164 batting average in 16 1/3 innings.

Pelfrey bounced back from three consecutive rough starts with a solid outing against Kansas City on Sept. 9, when he allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old yielded four runs (two earned) and nine hits in six innings at Los Angeles on July 22. Chris Iannetta homered in the Angels’ 5-2 victory and is 6-for-13 against Pelfrey, who has gone 3-2 with a 3.94 ERA in five career starts versus Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota relievers have allowed 13 runs in 18 2/3 innings over the last three games.

2. The Angels are 60-3 when leading after seven innings.

3. Minnesota RHP Trevor May has been unavailable out of the bullpen for the last two games due to a hip injury and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Twins 3