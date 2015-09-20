Preview: Angels at Twins

The Los Angeles Angels have won four of their last five contests to pull within 1 1/2 games of Houston for the second American League wild-card spot, but they’ll be without their top setup man for Sunday’s series finale against the host Minnesota Twins. Joe Smith injured his left ankle prior to Saturday’s doubleheader and was unavailable as the Angels swept the Twins, who have opened their 10-game homestand with five straight losses.

Smith, who leads the AL with 32 holds, was in a walking boot Saturday after tripping down the steps at the team hotel and is awaiting test results on his ankle. The Angels, who are four games behind first-place Texas in the AL West, received an encouraging spark later in the day as Albert Pujols snapped an 0-for-25 skid with two hits and two RBIs in the second game, but the three-time MVP remains homerless since Sept. 2. The Twins have fallen behind the Angels and trail Houston by 2 1/2 games for the second wild card, but All-Star closer Glen Perkins (back) offered a ray of hope by appearing in a game Saturday for the first time since Sept. 1. Trevor Plouffe enters Sunday’s contest with a 10-game hitting streak while Brian Dozier is mired in a 4-for-26 slump.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (7-9, 4.31 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (3-1, 3.72)

Shoemaker hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1 due to right forearm tightness, but he proclaimed himself ready after throwing a bullpen session on Friday. “Not being able to play during a tight playoff race, it’s frustrating, but things happen,” Shoemaker told reporters. “I’m just amped up to get back, for sure.” The runner-up for the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two career starts against Minnesota, including an outing on July 21 at Angel Stadium in which he tossed six scoreless innings.

Duffey brings a 2.45 ERA over his last six starts into his first career turn against the Angels. The 24-year-old rookie has thrown a career-high 176 2/3 innings across the major and minor leagues this season, so the Twins gave him an extra day of rest this week as they continue to monitor his workload. Duffey turned in another solid outing on Monday, when he held Detroit to one run over 6 1/3 innings in the Twins’ 7-1 victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels C Chris Iannetta is 7-for-15 with four home runs against the Twins this season.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer has reached base safely in 39 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

3. The Angels have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Twins dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Angels 3