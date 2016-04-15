Preview: Angels at Twins

The Los Angeles Angels have overcome a slow start with four consecutive wins and look to record another victory when they visit the struggling Minnesota Twins in Friday’s opener of a three-game series. The Angels have allowed just seven runs during their winning streak while winless Minnesota has scored just 14 runs in its first nine games.

The Twins continued their worst start since 1904 - when they were known as the Washington Senators and lost 13 straight - with a 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. “It’s getting harder to kind of come up with words. It’s kind of the repetitive story day to day,” Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters afterward. “We’re just trying to find a way to put some numbers on the board offensively, but it’s just not happening right now.” Los Angeles is receiving stellar production from right fielder Kole Calhoun, who has been moved from leadoff to the middle of the order this season and is 5-of-9 over the past two games. “I thought at some point maybe it would happen, I never really thought about it to be honest with you.” Calhoun, who is batting. 387, told reporters. “Just go out and play. I never wrote my own lineup, so it kind of is what it is. There’s a lot of spots in the order that are fun to hit, and right now, hitting in the middle of the order is a blast.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. Twins LH Tommy Milone (0-1, 3.86)

Richards dropped his first two starts of the season despite striking out 13 in 11 2/3 innings. He lost to the Texas Rangers in his last turn when he gave up four runs (two earned) and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. Richards is 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against Minnesota and has served up two homers to third baseman Trevor Plouffe in seven at-bats.

Milone lost his lone start of the season as he gave up four runs (two earned) and four hits in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Kansas City Royals last Saturday. He is 6-2 in 11 career starts against the Angels despite a high ERA of 4.55 and a 1.48 WHIP. Milone has been hit hard by designated hitter Albert Pujols, who is 9-for-22 with seven doubles against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels went 12-2 against the Twins over the previous two seasons.

2. Minnesota CF Byron Buxton (bruised left hand) departed Thursday after being hit by a pitch - X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Oakland after being just 5-for-27 over the first eight games.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Twins 0