The road was the Minnesota Twins' home away from home as recently as last weekend, but a rough ending to an 11-game trek might have the team ready to see if it can pick things up at Target Field. The Twins begin a seven-game homestand leading into the All-Star break when they open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Minnesota reclaimed first place in the American League Central for a day following a three-game sweep at Cleveland in late June, improving to 23-9 on the road. The Twins went 2-6 over the remainder of the trip, however, and own a 16-25 record at Target Field - good for a league-worst .390 home winning percentage. The Angels are coming off a 5-3 home loss in Sunday's rubber match against Seattle and have dropped three of four overall. Yunel Escobar has been on a tear for Los Angeles since June 16, batting .381 while hitting safely in 10 of 12 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Alex Meyer (3-4, 3.74 ERA) vs. Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (3-3, 4.38)

Meyer struggled with his command, issuing a career high-tying five walks, but was otherwise sharp in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday as he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings. The outing marked the third time in his last five turns the 27-year-old Kentucky product did not give up an earned run, wrapping up a month in which he went 1-2 despite a 2.25 ERA in six trips to the mound. Meyer settled for another no-decision on June 1 against Minnesota, permitting one run in six frames.

Mejia did not allow a run for the second straight outing Wednesday at Boston, recording the win after giving up five hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old Dominican, who blanked Cleveland across five frames five days earlier, has yielded a total of two runs over his last three starts after surrendering nine (eight earned) on June 12 against Seattle. Mejia did not factor in the decision in his head-to-head battle with Meyer on June 1 despite giving up one run in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels DH Albert Pujols is 3-for-26 over his last seven contests and has not homered since June 17 - a span of 13 games.

2. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is a career .340 hitter against Los Angeles.

3. Minnesota has won seven of the last 10 meetings between the teams, including three of four at Angel Stadium from June 1-4.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Twins 3