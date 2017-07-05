The Minnesota Twins have dominated the Los Angeles Angels this season and look to complete a three-game home sweep on Wednesday. Minnesota holds a 5-1 lead entering the final 2017 meeting and has won six consecutive home games against the Angels.

All-Star right-hander Ervin Santana attempts to help the Twins to the sweep but he has struggled against his former club by going 1-3 with a 6.20 ERA. Minnesota edged the Angels 5-4 on Tuesday as No. 9 hitter Byron Buxton went 3-for-4 with a homer to raise his average to .204. Albert Pujols slammed career homer No. 603 for Los Angeles, which has dropped five of its last six games to fall two games below. 500. Pujols' 600th blast was a grand slam off Santana on June 3 when the Angels won 7-2 to record their lone victory against the Twins this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Parker Bridwell (2-1, 3.95 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (10-5, 3.07)

Bridwell suffered his first major-league defeat when he gave up five runs and 11 hits against Seattle on Friday. The shaky effort followed a solid one in which he gave up two runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings while beating the Boston Red Sox. Bridwell has served up two homers in each of his past two starts and seven overall in 27 1/3 innings.

Santana is headed to his second All-Star Game but he has struggled lately by allowing five or more earned runs in three of his past four starts. The 34-year-old lost to the Kansas City Royals in his last turn when he was touched up for seven runs (five earned) and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Santana served up three homers in four innings in the June 3 defeat against the Angels when he gave up seven runs and seven hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 2B Brian Dozier (back) expects to return to the lineup after missing the first two games of the series.

2. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar went 3-for-4 on Tuesday and is 10-for-25 versus Santana.

3. Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano is 9-for-25 with two homers and seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Angels 5