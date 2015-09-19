Angels 4, Twins 3 (12)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Los Angeles Angels had no run-scoring hits but pieced together enough offense to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 at Target Field in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.

All four runs scored by the Angels came via a sacrifice or a fielder’s choice, including the game-winner in the top of the 12th inning. Angels outfielder Daniel Robertson reached on an error by Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, advanced to second on a wild pitch then to third on a sacrifice bunt.

With one out in the inning, Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun lined sharply to Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar, but with the ball coming out of the shadows and into the sun, Escobar could not handle it. His throw home was late, plating Robertson with the winning run.

Mike Morin got the win for Los Angeles, who moved into a tie with the Twins in the American League standings, 1 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros. Houston holds the second wild card spot. Morin pitched 2/3 of an inning of scoreless relief.

Right-hander Blaine Boyer took the loss for Minnesota, allowing one unearned run.

Angels closer Huston Street worked around a leadoff single by Twins right fielder Torii Hunter in the 12th for his 37th save.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson was on cruise control through the game’s first five innings, but ran into big trouble in the sixth. He loaded the bases with nobody out for Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout, whose grand slam on Thursday night gave Los Angeles a lead it did not relinquish.

Gibson limited Trout to a single RBI this time around, coaxing a line drive to Hunter. His strong throw nearly prevented a run, but Angels second baseman Taylor Featherson, who was it by a pitch to lead off the inning, slid head-first just ahead of the throw.

After walking Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols, Gibson got the ground ball he needed. But C.J. Cron did not get all of it, and beat Dozier’s relay throw to first, allowing another run to score and giving Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney matched Gibson zero for zero, not allowing a hit until Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario’s triple to lead off the sixth. For Rosario, it was his league-leading 14th three-base hit of the season. He scored on catcher Kurt Suzuki’s RBI single.

Los Angeles tacked on a run in the seventh after a fielder’s choice grounder by left fielder David Murphy drove in pinch runner Collin Cowgill to make it 3-1.

Again the Twins answered, getting a leadoff walk from first baseman Joe Mauer, which ended Heaney’s afternoon. Right-hander Trevor Gott’s second pitch was crushed by Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano, who hit the 1-0 fastball 453 feet into the second deck in left-center for his 17th, tying the score at 3-3.

Heaney was charged with two runs on two hits and two walks in six-plus innings of work. Gibson left after 6 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five.

NOTES: Angels DH Albert Pujols went 0-for-4, extending his hitless streak to 23 at-bats. That streak is the longest of his 15-year big-league career. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer walked in the seventh inning, extending his streak of games of reaching base safely to 38 games. That streak is the longest active streak in baseball and tied for the third-longest in Twins history. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe singled in the seventh inning, extending his hitting streak to a season-long nine games. ... The Angels and Twins will play the second game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday night at Target Field. Los Angeles right-hander Garrett Richards (13-11, 3.81 ERA) will oppose Minnesota righty Mike Pelfrey (6-9, 4.09 ERA).