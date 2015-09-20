Twins 8, Angels 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- Torii Hunter, Eddie Rosario and Joe Mauer hit home runs as the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-1 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field.

The win pulled Minnesota (76-73) even with Los Angeles (76-73) in the American League wild card race, though both teams are still on the outside looking in. The Astros, who won Sunday against Oakland, remain ahead of both. The New York Yankees currently hold the top wild card spot.

Hunter opened the scoring with a solo homer off Angels starter Matt Shoemaker in the bottom of the second inning. Hunter’s shot to left field was his 21st of the season and put Minnesota up 1-0 early.

Minnesota took Shoemaker deep again one inning later. This time it was rookie left fielder Eddie Rosario, who sent a two-run shot that just cleared the high fence in right-center field. Rosario’s 11th homer also drove in Aaron Hicks, who led off the third inning with a single to right.

A two-out, two-strike single by Hicks in the fourth scored Eduardo Nunez and chased Shoemaker from the game. He was replaced by reliever Cesar Ramos with two outs in the fourth. It was Shoemaker’s first start since Sept. 1. He missed his previous two starts due to forearm tightness.

The early offense helped back up a strong start by Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey. The rookie tossed seven scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while striking out seven to improve to 4-1. He didn’t allow an Angels baserunner past first base in Sunday’s victory.

Minnesota added a pair of runs in the fifth inning thanks to two bases-loaded walks -- one by Nunez, the other by Hicks. Those both came against Los Angeles reliever Cam Bedrosian, who also hit Kurt Suzuki earlier in the inning.

The Angels won the first three games of the series, including a sweep of Saturday’s double-header after Friday’s game was postponed due to rain. Los Angeles won the season series, 5-2, over Minnesota even with Sunday’s loss.

First baseman C.J. Cron was the only player with more than one hit for the Angels, who didn’t manage an extra-base hit. Cron singled in the second and seventh innings for two of Los Angeles’ six hits.

Mauer added a homer in the eighth with a two-run shot to the second deck in right-center field, the third home run of the game for Minnesota. He tagged reliever Wesley Wright for a shot that traveled an estimated 419 feet.

Angels pinch hitter Jett Bandy homered in the ninth off Glen Perkins. It was Bandy’s first career major league hit.

NOTES: Twins manager Paul Molitor said RHP Phil Hughes will “most likely” start Wednesday against Cleveland. Hughes returned from the disabled list Tuesday but lasted just three innings in that start, and pitched two innings out of the bullpen in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. ... Sunday was just a routine day off for Twins 2B Brian Dozier, who entered Sunday tied with Joe Mauer for the team lead for most games played this year with 145. ... Angels manager Mike Scioscia confirmed Sunday that RHP Nick Topeano will make the start Wednesday against Houston. It will be just the sixth major league start this year for Tropeano, who pitched five innings in a win Tuesday against Seattle. ... Los Angeles INF Johnny Giavotella will head to Arizona on Sunday to continue rehabbing after being diagnosed with fourth cranial nerve palsy, which has caused double vision. Giavotella will face live pitching on Tuesday and Wednesday. ... Minnesota has an off day Monday before hosting the Indians for three games starting Tuesday. ... Los Angeles continues its road trip with a three-game series in Houston, beginning Monday.