Twins 6, Angels 4

MINNEAPOLIS -- Oswaldo Arcia and Byung Ho Park hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a tie game and lift the Minnesota Twins to a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon at Target Field.

Minnesota has won back-to-back games after starting the season 0-9. Los Angeles has lost two straight following a four-game winning streak.

Arcia’s solo blast came off Angels right-hander Joe Smith and landed in the bullpens over the left-center field fence.

Park followed with a mammoth blast, 462 feet over the batters eye in center field on a 2-2 offering from Smith for his second homer of the season.

Trevor Plouffe had three hits, including a solo homer to pace the Twins offense.

Right-hander Ryan Pressly pitched one inning of spotless relief to earn his first victory. Fill-in closer Kevin Jepsen worked around a one-out walk in the ninth for his second save in as many games.

Smith took the loss in his only inning of work.

Neither starter factored into the final decision. Angels right-hander Jered Weaver allowed four runs on eight hits and a pair of walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Twins righty Ricky Nolasco had one rough inning but was otherwise solid, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Minnesota scored twice in the bottom of the first, getting a leadoff triple into the right-field corner by Eduardo Nunez, who scored on Brian Dozier’s groundout to second.

Singles by Joe Mauer and Trevor Plouffe put runners on the corner for Arcia, who smacked a two-out single to center and a 2-0 lead after one.

The Angels stormed back in the next half inning against Nolasco, piecing three straight one-out singles together to load the bases for Cliff Pennington.

Pennington, the No. 9 batter, smashed a two-run double into the right-field corner to tie the score before Yunel Escobar ripped a two-run single to center for a 4-2 lead.

Plouffe drove in the next two runs, hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the third and scoring another on an RBI double in the fifth to even the score at 4-4.

NOTES: Angels OF Daniel Nava was placed on the 15-day disabled list with patella tendinitis in his left knee. ... The Angels recalled OF Rafael Ortega from Triple-A Salt Lake City to take Nava’s spot on the roster. ... Twins LHP Fernando Abad was placed on the bereavement list and returned home to the Dominican Republic to attend the funeral of his grandmother. ... Twins LHP Ryan O‘Rourke was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. ... The Angels and Twins will conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Target Field. Los Angeles will send right-hander Nick Tropeano (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound against Minnesota righty Kyle Gibson (0-2, 4.22 ERA).