Gibson, Buxton power Twins past Angels

MINNEAPOLIS -- Veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson and exciting, young outfielder Byron Buxton have had major issues in the first half of the season even as the Minnesota Twins have been at or near the top of the American League Central.

The two showed on Tuesday the type of spark they could provide in the second half for a club surprisingly in contention.

Gibson pitched into the seventh inning, giving Minnesota another quality start, and Buxton homered among three hits as the Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4.

"I think we've been seeing steps with him as well," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said of Buxton. "You talk about Gibson, you talk about Buxton, these guys that are trying to find ways to become more consistent players and pitchers at the highest level. When (Buxton) gets good feedback like he did today, stayed back on the changeup in his last at-bat, I think he just has to remember during the game all the work he puts into his practice.

"When you get in the game, you can't be overthinking that thing. You just kind of have to let it fly. We saw some good results today."

Buxton entered the day hitting .195 but raised his average to .204 by matching his career high with three hits. He homered for the first time since June 14, stole his 15th base of the season and made a highlight-reel, leaping catch at the wall on the very first play of the game.

Gibson (5-6) also spoke to changes in his mentality, leading to a 3.91 ERA in his last nine starts. Gibson was optioned to Triple-A in May after an 8.20 ERA in his first six starts.

Gibson had his longest outing of the season, pitching 6 2/3 innings with two runs allowed on five hits.

"It's just been mostly about my mindset," Gibson said. "I don't feel like my stuff is that much different. I think my mindset has allowed me to execute better. I've gotten in situations where in the first six starts, I ended up caving in and not making it out of the third, fourth, fifth inning. I think with my mindset change of looking at what I'm doing, I think it's been able to help a lot and just clearing up my mind."

Brandon Kintzler yielded a run on a hit and walk in the ninth but secured his 22nd save in 25 chances.

Ehire Adrianza drove in two runs on sacrifice flies in his first game back from the disabled list for the Twins, who took the first two games of the series and have beat Los Angeles in nine of the past 12 meetings.

JC Ramirez (7-7) gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings for the Angels, who have lost five of their past six games. Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols homered for Los Angeles. For Pujols, the deep shot above the bullpens in left-center field was estimated at 456 feet and was the 603rd of his career.

"It doesn't matter to me, as long as they don't catch it," Pujols said. "It can go 405 or 500 feet, it doesn't matter to me. The only thing that matters is putting good swings. It's cool to hit it far, but it's also cool if you just barely hit it out, too. It's a home run at the end of the day."

Minnesota has been desperate for rotation improvement behind standouts Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios. Adalberto Mejia finished seven innings in Monday's victory and Gibson used his ground ball-heavy approach to stay out of trouble.

Luis Valbuena's double in the second inning scored Yunel Escobar and gave the Angels the early lead. Gibson retired 10 of the next 11 batters. The right-hander got nine ground-ball outs and struck out four batters.

"I think that's what we're all looking for is if he keeps incrementally finding ways to trust himself and stay aggressive," Molitor said of Gibson. "It seems when he does that, the results reflect it. He's going to examine every pitch and go back and look. Hopefully, he finds some positive that once he attacked, he got good results."

Buxton hit his fifth homer of the season in the sixth off reliever Blake Parker, who entered the game having allowed one run in his previous 23 1/3 innings.

Ramirez had his five-game road winning streak snapped. He had allowed nine runs in 30 innings in his previous five starts on the road.

"We've got a lot of confidence in JC," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "We see him going against some really, really good teams that are hitting the ball well and shut them down. It's not going to happen every time, but by the same token there's that consistency factor. I think any pitcher or young pitcher or a pitcher in a new role is trying to find. It's foreign territory to them."

NOTES: Twins 2B Brian Dozier was out of the lineup for the second straight game because of lower back tightness. Dozier texted manager Paul Molitor on Tuesday morning and said he was feeling better, but Molitor decided to be cautious with his leadoff hitter. Dozier was available off the bench. ... Los Angeles optioned RHP Alex Meyer to Triple-A Salt Lake before the game and recalled right-handed reliever Mike Morin. Meyer started Monday and gave up five runs in five innings. Manager Mike Scioscia said the team didn't need a fifth starter because of upcoming off days. ... Molitor said LHP Glen Perkins (left posterior shoulder strain) is still limited to playing catch in his rehab work. Perkins hasn't returned to the mound since suffering a setback with biceps tendinitis two weeks ago. ... All-Star RHP Ervin Santana (10-5, 3.07 ERA) stars the finale of the three-game series for Minnesota on Wednesday. The Angels send RHP Parker Bridwell (2-1, 3.95) to the mound.