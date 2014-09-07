Angels rally again to beat Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- The power of the Rally Monkey can be felt almost 2,000 miles from Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Los Angeles Angels staged yet another late rally in an 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field -- their third such comeback in as many days.

The victory let the Angels maintain a six-game lead over the Oakland Athletics for first place in the American League West standings. The A’s defeated Houston 4-3 earlier in the day.

Trailing by two runs entering the eighth inning, the Angels took advantage of another meltdown by the Twins’ bullpen, scoring two runs to tie the game and three more in the ninth to take the lead.

“You have to keep playing baseball,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia. “We’ve been down our share of games and we’ve been able to come back. But one thing we’ve seen this series is, if you’re swinging the bat well like our guys are and you’re able to grind it out and keep it close, you have a chance. We’ve done that the last couple games.”

Second baseman Howie Kendrick made the score 5-4 in the eighth with an RBI triple ahead of shortstop Erick Aybar, who lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, driving in Kendrick and knotting the score 5-5.

Batting in the clean-up spot behind Pujols, Kendrick went 4-for-5 at the plate Saturday, driving in three runs and finishing only a home run short of the cycle. Kendrick has hit safely in all six games against the Twins this season, posting multiple hits in four of those games.

In the ninth inning, Twins right-hander Jared Burton gave up a single and a two-out walk before serving up an RBI double to Pujols, who ripped a line drive into the left-field corner to score both runners. The hit was the 2,500th of his career.

Pujols finished the night with three hits, including a solo home run early in the game that was his 1,500th career run scored. He is the 70th player in big league history to reach 1,500 career runs.

“Every couple of weeks, it’s going to be a milestone where Albert is either passing somebody or doing something,” Scioscia said. “It’s good to see his bat come alive. He’s been there every day for us. Just a huge hit tonight.”

Pujols scored on a single by Kendrick one batter later.

It was the third-straight night the Minnesota bullpen allowed a run in either the eighth or ninth inning to lose to the Angels.

“Those guys have been very, very good,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire. “To see those guys struggling, it’s probably because of the workload. We’ve had a lot of work on those guys. Some of our young kids aren’t ready for these situations.”

The late offensive outburst spoiled a magnificent start by Twins right-hander Phil Hughes, who got better as the game wore along.

After allowing single runs in each of the first three innings, Hughes settled in and retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, going seven innings and departing in line for his 16th win of the season. He allowed seven hits and walked none while striking out eight.

“I came out and was kind of all over the place and made a lot of mistakes early,” Hughes said. “Fortunately, I was able to make a couple pitches to get out of those early [innings]. They could have been a lot worse. I was able to hold it to three and the offense did a great job and find something.”

For the second time in three games, Angels right-hander Joe Smith was the beneficiary of late run support. He pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up his seventh victory.

Huston Street worked around two singles in the ninth inning for his 37th save of the season and 13th since a mid-July trade to the Angels from San Diego.

Burton, who took the loss Friday night in a 7-6 defeat to Los Angeles, was again on the losing end, dropping to 2-5. He allowed three runs, two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Third baseman David Freese had two more hits Saturday and has six in the three games against the Twins this weekend. He entered the series hitless in 20 straight at-bats.

Designated hitter C.J. Cron also had two hits and drove in a run for the Angels.

“You’re going to need everybody to win championships,” Kendrick said. “One through nine, even the guys coming off the bench, you see Cron in there today, we’ve been using different guys. They’ve gotten some big hits for us. That’s what it’s all about.”

A pair of two-run innings in the early going gave the Twins a lead through the middle of the game.

The Angels scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Kendrick to take a 1-0 lead and went ahead 2-0 in the second on an RBI single by Cron.

Minnesota tied the score in the bottom of the second on a two-run homer by shortstop Eduardo Escobar.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks gave the Twins their first lead of the night with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth.

NOTES: Twins LHP Glen Perkins had an MRI Saturday on his sore neck and shoulder area. Results of the procedure reported no structural damage or pinched nerves. Perkins reported feeling better Saturday, but remains listed as day-to-day. ... Twins OF Jordan Schafer has bruised ribs and is day-to-day. He is available off the bench to pinch-run, but is unable to play in the field or swing a bat. ... Angels LHP Joe Thatcher will pitch Saturday in a playoff game for Double-A Arkansas as he recovers from a sprained left ankle. He could return to the Angels as soon as next week.