Angels take two against Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a 12-inning marathon in the first game of a split doubleheader at Target Field, the Los Angeles Angels badly needed starting pitcher Garrett Richards to get deep in the second game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Richards did just that with 8 2/3 strong innings as the Angels won 5-2 in the nightcap for a sweep.

The Angels won the opener 4-3 in 12 innings and have taken each of the first three games of the series. The final game is set for Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles, which came into the series two games behind Minnesota in the American League wild-card standings, now leads the Twins by one game. The Houston Astros led each team by 1 1/2 games for the second wild-card spot entering Saturday night.

“Going into every game, I just try to treat it as a normal game,” Richards said. “I feel like if you overthink games, you just get yourself in trouble. I tried to keep my approach that I’ve kept the whole year, go out and attack guys and command counts, keep the ball down in the zone.”

Richards ran into trouble sparingly, facing a two-on, one-out situation in the second inning. But a comebacker to the mound and a flyout ended that threat.

The right-hander retired 12 straight batters through the middle innings until his biggest mistake of the night, a homer by Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe to lead off the seventh.

“His stuff was electric tonight,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Once he harnessed it ... he was able to get through some innings and really reserve some stuff to get deep into the game. He couldn’t get the 27 outs, but he got close.”

Minnesota tacked on one more run against Richards in the ninth before Angels closer Huston Street closed the door for his league-leading 38th save.

“I think their experience is showing up here a little bit these last three games,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Maybe our lack of it is showing up too.”

Two one-out singles in the top of the sixth led to the Angels’ first runs of the game. Two batters later, designated hitter Albert Pujols ripped a two-run double into the left-center field gap against Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey to make it 2-0.

Left fielder David Murphy followed with a bloop single to center, scoring Pujols and pushing the Angels’ lead to three runs.

A solo homer by catcher Chris Iannetta made it 4-0 in the top of the seventh.

Plouffe’s blast to lead off the bottom of the inning got Minnesota back within three, but Angels center fielder Mike Trout added another solo shot, his 39th home run of the season, to start the eighth.

Minnesota loaded the bases with two outs for Plouffe in the bottom of the eighth, but he grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Pelfrey (6-10) took the loss, giving up four runs and nine hits in six-plus innings. He struck out one and walked none.

“I felt OK, the stuff was OK. I don’t think command was that good,” Pelfrey said. “I put myself in bad counts and obviously made a mistake to Pujols there. He hit that double and made me pay for it.”

Richards gave up four hits and walked four while striking out seven in securing his career-best 14th win. His 122 pitches were a season high.

NOTES: Angels DH Albert Pujols entered the game hitless in his last 24 at-bats, the longest such streak of his major-league career. ... Angels RHP Garrett Richards made his first career start at Target Field. ... Twins RHPs Trevor May and Kevin Jepsen were unavailable for the second game after each pitched two innings of relief in the first game. ... The Angels and Twins will conclude a four-game series at Target Field on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles right-hander Matt Shoemaker (7-9, 4.31 ERA) will oppose Minnesota’s Tyler Duffey (3-1, 3.72).