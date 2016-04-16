Twins earn first win of season, defeat Angels

MINNEAPOLIS -- Byung Ho Park picked a good spot for his first big hit in the major leagues.

Park’s RBI double in the eighth inning broke a tie game and lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Target Field.

The Twins (1-9) were the final team in the majors to record their first victory after Atlanta defeated Miami earlier Friday.

The Angels saw their four-game winning streak snapped and lost for only the second time in their last nine games at Target Field.

The five runs were a season high and marked the first time Minnesota scored more than three runs in a game.

“It was much-needed,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “It’s a start; 1-9 is certainly better than 0-10. Now we gotta find a way to back it up a little bit but it feels good to get the first one out of the way.”

Park, the Korean slugger who signed a four-year, $12 million contract with the Twins during the offseason, was hitting just .160 with one RBI entering the game. But following a leadoff walk by Trevor Plouffe, Park jerked a full-count offering from Angels pitcher Fernando Salas into the left-field corner.

“It was my chance,” Park said through an interpreter. “I‘m not really much of an emotional guy out there. I try to stay calm and quiet out there. But when I got to second base and I saw that Trevor scoring that run, without thinking I was throwing my hands in the air and getting a little scream.”

Left fielder Craig Gentry bobbled the ball momentarily, just long enough for Plouffe to beat the relay throw home.

“I felt fast,” Plouffe said. “I don’t know how I looked, but I got the job done and that’s all that really matters.”

Salas (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings. Minnesota scored three runs off the Angels bullpen after starting pitcher Garrett Richards allowed two runs in six innings of work.

“Some things got away tonight,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I thought (the bullpen) did a great job in Oakland. It didn’t happen tonight but we have a lot of confidence in these guys.”

Right-hander Casey Fien (1-0) threw only three pitches to strand the bases loaded in the eighth. Fill-in closer Kevin Jepsen pitched the ninth to earn the save.

Both teams battled back from deficits in the later innings.

Los Angeles took the lead in the sixth after getting a leadoff single by Carlos Perez, who advanced to second when center fielder Eddie Rosario loafed to the ball then bobbled it. Johnny Giavotella sacrificed Perez to third ahead of an RBI double by Yunel Escobar to the gap in right center for a 1-0 lead.

Twins starter Tommy Milone worked out of the jam, getting a pop out to second base before a ground out to short by Mike Trout.

Minnesota came back in the bottom of the frame to grab their first lead in nearly a week.

Eduardo Nunez was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a ground out by Joe Mauer. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Miguel Sano and Plouffe gave the Twins a 2-1 lead. Sano’s double into the left-field corner snapped an 0-for-19 skid with runners in scoring position for the Twins.

The lead was brief, though, as five pitches into the seventh, Albert Pujols’ first homer of the season tied the game. After a walk to C.J. Cron, Kole Calhoun’s two-run homer ended Milone’s night. The left-hander allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts in six-plus innings of work.

“A few pitches got up in the seventh and they capitalized on it,” Milone said. “It’s frustrating, when we take the lead like that, to come back and give those runs back. But getting the win trumps all that.”

Rosario drew a one-out walk in the bottom half and scored on Nunez’s two-out double to left. Mauer followed with a single to left, scoring Nunez to tie the game at 4-4.

Richards allowed the two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

“They had some good at-bats, got my pitch count up. They didn’t allow me to pitch deeper into the game like I wanted to,” Richards said. “But I threw a lot of strikes tonight, had everything working. Felt good, this is a good one to build off of.”

Both starting pitchers cruised through four innings before Milone ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth, allowing a leadoff single to Pujols and a one-out single to Calhoun to put runners on first and second. Milone fell behind Andrelton Simmons in the count but got him to bounce into a 6-3 double play to end the inning.

Richards walked Park to start the bottom half and he advanced to second on a wild pitch. But a strikeout by Rosario and a groundout to short by Kurt Suzuki erased the threat.

NOTES: Twins OF Byron Buxton was not in the lineup one day after being hit in the left hand with a pitch. X-rays were negative on Buxton’s hand but he said it is painful to swing a bat. He did enter the game Friday in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier was given the night off after a rough start to the season. Dozier is hitting .152 through the first nine games. He was replaced at second and at the top of the batting order by Eduardo Nunez. ... The Angels and Twins will play game two of a three-game series at Target Field on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles will send right-hander Jered Weaver (1-0, 1.50) to the hill; righty Ricky Nolasco (0-0, 1.29 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for Minnesota.