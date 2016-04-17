Arcia the hero again as Twins top Angels

MINNEAPOLIS -- Oswaldo Arcia is making a habit of being the late-inning hero.

For the second consecutive day, Arcia delivered the game-winning hit. This time, it was an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning, lifting the Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

The Twins, who began the season 0-9, finished off the three-game sweep of the Angels, coming from behind in all three games.

Arcia’s solo homer in the bottom of the eight broke a tie game in a 6-4 win on Saturday and had one thing in common with his winner on Sunday; the left-handed slugger known for being a strong pull hitter, drilled it the opposite way.

Still only 24 years old, Arcia experienced a nightmare 2015 season. Banished to Triple-A in May, he never returned to the big leagues, not even when rosters expanded in September.

He made the roster this spring largely because he’s out of options and the Twins believe he has a bright future.

Given an opportunity for playing time when Byron Buxton bruised his hand last week, Arcia rewarded the organization in spades over the weekend.

“He looks like he’s a lot more confident,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “He didn’t give in there with two strikes, he used the whole field and got the game-winner.”

With Buxton, who entered as a pinch runner in the ninth, standing on second following a stolen base, Arcia lifted a 2-2 offering from Huston Street high and deep to left. Angels left fielder Rafael Ortega, shading Arcia toward right, tried to run it down, but missed the diving attempt at a catch on the warning track.

“I’ve been waiting for the ball to get deeper,” Arcia said through a translator. “I’ve been pushing the ball toward the other side and it’s something that that I’ve been working on and now it’s shown up.”

Twins right-hander Michael Tonkin pitched two innings of shutout relief for his first win. After entering in the 11th inning, Tonkin blew away Mike Trout and Albert Pujols on fastballs in the high-90s. He struck out four of the six men he faced.

Minnesota’s bullpen didn’t allow a baserunner in five innings of work in relief of Kyle Gibson, who didn’t allow a run in his final six innings either.

“After the fourth inning, we didn’t pressure these guys at all,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Those guys pressured us a lot on the offensive side.”

The Twins pounded out 13 hits on the afternoon but stranded 12 men, getting seven hits in a span of 10 at-bats without scoring at one point.

Pujols’ two-run blast in the first inning gave the Angels a 2-0 lead four batters into the game.

But Gibson settled into a groove, retiring 10 straight at one point in the middle innings. He didn’t allow a hit after the fourth and pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on four hits with two walks.

“They threw the ball well, you gotta give hats off to them,” Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun said. “Things just didn’t go our way.”

Despite the strong effort, Gibson was in line for the loss until back-to-back singles by Miguel Sano and Trevor Plouffe put runners on the corners to leadoff the eighth. Arcia smacked an offering from right-hander Joe Smith but Angels second baseman Cliff Pennington made a nice play to start a 4-6-3 double play. Buxton, who ran for Sano, scored from third to tie the game at 2-2.

Minnesota loaded the bases for Buxton against Smith in the ninth, but he grounded out sharply to shortstop Andrelton Simmons to end the inning.

Angels right-hander Nick Tropeano pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and a pair of walks while fanning three in a no decision.

“It’s tough for our guys to go out there and pitch with their backs against the wall like they did,” Scioscia said. “We talked about this last year, but until these guys really get their feet on the ground offensively, these are the games that we’re going to be playing.”

Cory Rasmus (0-1) took the loss for Los Angeles, allowing one walk in one-third of an inning. Angels relievers took the loss in all three games against the Twins.

NOTES: Twins OF Danny Santana (strained right hamstring) is progressing enough to where he may be ready to go on a rehab assignment next week. ... Los Angeles will continue its 10-game road trip on Monday night when it opens a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Angels LHP Hector Santiago (0-0, 3.95 ERA) will oppose White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (1-1, 1.38 ERA). ... Minnesota will begin a four-game, home-and-home series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Target Field. Twins RHP Phil Hughes (0-2, 4.38) will matchup against Brewers RHP Chase Anderson (1-0, 0.00 ERA).