Preview: Angels at White Sox (Game 1)

Heavy rain prevented Los Angeles from continuing its recent hot stretch on Monday so now the Angels attempt to keep it going when they play a doubleheader against the host Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Los Angeles has won seven of its last nine games as it attempts to narrow the gap on the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics. The White Sox have won three straight games as they begin a six-game homestand but are just 3-9 against AL West squads this season.

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu is on a tear with six homers and 13 RBIs during a 14-game hitting streak. The Cuban import has a share of the major-league homer lead with 25 but struggled against Angels’ pitching earlier this season, going 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in a three-game set. Los Angeles acquired Jason Grilli from Pittsburgh to shore up the bullpen and he took the loss against Kansas City on Sunday due to an unearned run prompted by Howie Kendrick’s muff of a throw on a double-play ball.

TV: 5:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (8-2, 2.76 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (2-5, 5.07 ERA)

Richards has won four consecutive decisions and allowed just four runs in 34 1/3 innings over five starts in June while enjoying the best stretch of his career. He continued his strong month by giving up two runs and four hits over 7 1/3 innings in a win over Minnesota last Wednesday. Richards has never started against the White Sox and has a 7.50 ERA in six career relief appearances against them.

Noesi took a shutout into the eighth inning in his last start against Baltimore and ended up with a no-decision when reliever Javy Guerra allowed a game-tying grand slam to Nelson Cruz. The 27-year-old was charged with two runs and nine hits in one of his better efforts of the season. Noesi is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA in six career appearances (two starts) against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels RF Kole Calhoun is batting .346 with four homers and 13 RBIs in June.

2. Chicago DH Adam Dunn went 4-for-9 with two homers in a three-game set against the Angels earlier this month, and is 4-for-9 with three walks over the last three games.

3. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols (groin) will likely serve as the DH in at least one of Tuesday’s games.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, White Sox 0