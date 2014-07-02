Preview: Angels at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox were just starting to find a rhythm before running into a buzz saw. The White Sox will try to avoid a three-game sweep when they host the surging Los Angeles Angels in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday. The Angels are winners of nine of their last 11 games and took both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday while putting up 15 runs and getting contributions up and down the lineup.

Chicago had won three in a row prior to Monday’s rainout and was hoping a strong showing against Los Angeles could kick off a successful homestand and get the team out of the basement in the American League Central. Instead, the White Sox pitching staff was not up to the task in the doubleheader on Tuesday and surrendered 20 hits – four home runs – in the twin bill. The Angels are guaranteed of at least a split of their six-game road trip and own the second-best win total in the AL.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (4-4, 4.34 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (7-6, 4.26)

Skaggs is back after missing nearly four weeks with a hamstring injury. Prior to going on the disabled list, the 22-year-old suffered through a three-start losing streak and allowed a total of eight runs and eight walks in 11 innings over his last two outings. Skaggs has never faced Chicago and is 3-3 with a 3.07 ERA in six road starts this season.

Danks posted his sixth quality start in seven outings when he held the Toronto Blue Jays to two runs on five hits in six innings on Friday. The Texas native bounced back after being blasted for six runs and 10 hits in five innings by the Minnesota Twins on June 22. Danks is 3-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 10 career starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have taken all five meetings between the teams this season.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu has hit safely in 16 straight games and has seven home runs in that span.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout has hit in nine straight and driven in eight runs in that span.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, White Sox 4