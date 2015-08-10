Preview: Angels at White Sox

Chris Sale attempts to bounce back from consecutive horrific outings when the Chicago White Sox open a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Sale allowed seven runs in each of the starts - losses to Boston and Tampa Bay - and was reached for 18 hits in just 10 1/3 innings.

Sale is 1-3 with a 7.61 ERA over his last four turns, a stretch manager Robin Ventura identifies as a rut. “Everybody goes through that,” Ventura told reporters. “He’s human. You look at where he has been in the past and how he has gotten through it. He has always been able to bounce back and we’ve seen great stuff out of him.” Chicago has lost eight of its last 10 games, while Los Angeles posted a 5-4, 11-inning win over Baltimore on Sunday for just its fifth win in the past 16 contests. The Angels are one-half game behind first-place Houston in the American League West and possess a three-game lead over the Orioles for the second wild card.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (5-7, 4.01 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (9-7, 3.52)

Shoemaker has struck out 27 and hasn’t allowed a run in 19 innings since the All-Star break but has just one victory in the three starts. He fanned 10 for the second time during the stretch when he gave up five hits in six innings against Cleveland while receiving a no-decision in his last turn. Shoemaker wasn’t involved in the decision in his lone career start against Chicago as he gave up four runs (three earned) and nine hits in five frames during the 2014 season.

Sale never has lost to the Angels, going 3-0 with a 1.45 ERA and .150 batting average against in six career appearances (four starts). He has recorded 10 strikeouts just once in his last six starts after a superb streak during which he reached double digits in eight straight outings. Sale has limited Angels slugger Albert Pujols to one hit (a homer) in 12 at-bats and also has kept budding superstar Mike Trout (2-for-11, one homer) in check.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout was hitless in five at-bats on Sunday and is 4-for-32 with 11 strikeouts this month.

2. Chicago C Tyler Flowers is 3-for-18 over his last seven games.

3. Los Angeles OF David Murphy drove in four runs on Sunday - including the winning single in the 11th inning - and slugged his 100th career homer.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, White Sox 3