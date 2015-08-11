Preview: Angels at White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels didn’t put up much of a fight with a share of first place in the American League West on the line. The Angels attempt to put forth a better showing on Tuesday, when they continue their three-game series against the host Chicago White Sox.

Mike Trout recorded two of his team’s six hits in an 8-2 shellacking on Monday to improve to 5-for-15 (.333) in his last four contests after going 1-for-20 with seven strikeouts over his previous five. While Los Angeles fell for the 12th time in 17 contests to drop one game behind first-place Houston in the AL West, Chicago snapped a three-game skid with just its third win in 11 tries. Avisail Garcia homered twice and has four blasts in his last six contests after going deep just six other times in his prior 94 games this season. Tyler Flowers belted a solo shot among his two hits in the series opener after being mired in a 3-for-18 slump over his previous seven contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (7-5, 2.78 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (4-4, 5.00)

After posting three straight victories, Santiago saw his winless streak reach three games after settling for a no-decision versus Cleveland on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has yielded five homers in his last three starts after keeping the ball in the park in each of his previous four. Santiago recorded an 8-10 mark with four saves and a 3.41 ERA while pitching with Chicago from 2011-13.

Rodon struggled in his second straight start and for third time in four outings, allowing four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The third overall pick of the 2014 draft, Rodon has yielded 19 runs and 26 hits in those four trips to the mound (18 1/3 frames). Rodon, who has yet to face Los Angeles in his rookie season, has struggled with his control of late as he issued 17 walks last month.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 2B Johnny Giavotella ripped a two-run double among his two hits on Monday and is 24-for-74 (.324) lifetime versus Chicago.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu has collected 12 hits - five homers - 10 RBIs and nine runs scored in his last 11 games.

3. Angels OF Collin Cowgill (sprained wrist) is expected to begin his rehab assignment with Class-A Inland Empire on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, White Sox 3