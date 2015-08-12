Preview: Angels at White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels look to prevent their first nine-game road losing skid in over 22 years when they try to salvage the finale of their three-game series versus the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. After getting blitzed in an 8-2 rout in the opener, Los Angeles dropped a 3-0 decision on Tuesday to put itself in danger of losing nine in a row for the first time since July 17-25, 1993.

Mike Trout is having a hard time working out of his struggles, going 6-for-39 (.154) with 13 strikeouts in his last 10 games - and his 0-for-4 performance while fanning three times against Wednesday starter John Danks doesn’t inspire much confidence, either. Erick Aybar is 0-for-8 in the series for the Angels, who fell for the 13th time in 18 outings as they cling to the second wild card in the American League. Chicago’s Melky Cabrera is having quite the series, following up his two-hit performance in the opener with a two-run double while celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday. Cabrera has feasted on Los Angeles pitching in his career (64-for-198, .323), but has yet to face Wednesday starter Andrew Heaney.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Andrew Heaney (5-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (6-9, 4.79)

Heaney endured his toughest outing this season on Friday, allowing highs in runs (four), hits (10) and homers (two) in a no-decision versus Baltimore. The 24-year-old has not made it out of the sixth inning in each of his last two starts after reaching that plateau in each of his previous six. The Angels have made it no secret that they are monitoring the workload of Heaney, who has thrown a combined 129 2/3 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake and Los Angeles this season.

Danks suffered his first loss since June 22 despite permitting just three runs on five hits in six innings of a 3-2 setback to Kansas City on Friday. The 30-year-old will look to rebound versus the Angels, against whom he struck out 10 over 7 2/3 frames of a no-decision in his last meeting. Danks has allowed just one homer in his last seven outings, posting a 3-1 mark in that stretch.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 2B Johnny Giavotella is 6-for-14 with three doubles in his last three games.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu has scored three times in the series and crossed home plate eight times this month.

3. Angels C Chris Iannetta is 0-for-10 in his last three games and 2-for-28 in his last nine.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, White Sox 3