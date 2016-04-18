Preview: Angels at White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels look to bounce back from a disastrous weekend in Minnesota as they continue their 10-game road trip with the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The Angels began their trek in fine fashion as they swept a three-game set in Oakland to extend their overall winning streak to four before having the tables turned on them by the woeful Twins, who entered the matchup with an 0-9 record.

Los Angeles dropped a 3-2 decision in 12 innings Sunday after grabbing a 2-0 lead thanks to Albert Pujols, who belted his 562nd career homer in the first inning to pull within one of Reggie Jackson for 13th place on the all-time list — he also is one double away from tying Rafael Palmeiro (586) for 18th in major league history. Chicago returns home from a six-game road trip during which it dropped the last two contests after winning the first four — including three in Minnesota. The White Sox struggled to score at Tampa Bay, pushing a total of five runs across the plate in losing two of three, and have produced fewer than four in each of their last five contests overall. Adam Eaton hasn’t driven in a run since the season opener at Oakland but has hit safely in nine of his 11 games — recording six multi-hit performances along the way.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-0, 3.95 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-1, 1.38)

Santiago is coming off his second no-decision in as many starts this season, a 7 2/3-inning performance at Oakland in which he allowed four runs and seven hits. It was the longest outing as an Angel for the 28-year-old native of Newark, New Jersey, who has started 58 of his 65 games with the team since the start of 2014. Santiago, who spent the first three years of his career with Chicago, lost his only turn against his former team — a setback at U.S. Cellular Field on Aug. 11 in which he yielded three runs and four hits over 5 1/3 frames.

Rodon issued five walks at Minnesota on Wednesday but gave up only three hits in six scoreless innings to notch the victory. The 23-year-old from Miami also pitched well in his season debut, yielding just two runs over seven frames at Oakland, but was tagged with the loss as he received one run of support. Rodon was strong in two starts against the Angels as a rookie last season, going 1-1 with one complete game, a 1.20 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP while striking out 16 in 15 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier struck out four times Sunday — one fewer that his total in the previous four games.

2. Los Angeles RF Kole Calhoun has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his 12 games this season.

3. Chicago 2B Brett Lawrie is riding a seven-game hitting streak (11-for-28) after going 2-for-4 on Sunday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Angels 2