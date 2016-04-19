Preview: Angels at White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels didn’t waste much time putting their three-game losing streak to bed while adding to the offensive troubles of the Chicago White Sox. After a five-run first inning set the tone in the series opener, the Angels look to hand the White Sox a fourth straight loss on Tuesday as the clubs continue their four-game set at U.S. Cellular Field.

While Los Angeles erupted for 13 hits, Chicago mustered just three in a 7-0 setback on Monday and has scored five runs while striking out 38 times in its last four games. Adam Eaton recorded a double for the White Sox in the series opener and has hit safely in 10 of his 12 games this season heading into Tuesday’s tilt versus starter Matt Shoemaker, against whom he is 3-for-6 in his career. Los Angeles’ Kole Calhoun has done Eaton one better, hitting safely in 11-of-13 games this season as he delivered a two-run single in the decisive first inning on Monday. Veteran slugger Albert Pujols is mired in a 1-for-13 slump with three strikeouts in his last three games and is 3-for-11 lifetime versus Tuesday starter Mat Latos.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (1-1, 6.00) vs. White Sox RH Mat Latos (2-0, 0.75)

Shoemaker answered a rough debut with a stellar outing on Wednesday, allowing just one hit in six scoreless innings en route to a 5-1 win over Oakland. The 29-year-old is looking to make the most of his starts while left-hander Tyler Skaggs rehabs his ailing elbow at Triple-A Salt Lake. Shoemaker would love to exact revenge against Chicago after it recorded seven runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings in their last encounter to suffer the loss.

Latos has enjoyed a strong start out of the blocks this season, allowing totals of one run and four hits in a pair of six-inning efforts to emerge victorious against Oakland (April 7) and Minnesota (Thursday). The 28-year-old already is halfway to his win total of last year, with all four of those coming with Miami before he saw limited time with both the Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. Andrelton Simmons, who drove in a run among his three hits on Monday, is 5-for-9 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs in his career versus Latos.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B C.J. Cron collected three hits in the series opener, one fewer than his total in his previous 12 games.

2. Chicago 3B Todd Frazier is 2-for-23 with 10 strikeouts in his last six contests.

3. Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters that OF Daniel Nava is shut down from baseball activities after being placed on the disabled list with tendinitis in his left knee.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Angels 2