July 1, 2014 / 1:32 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Angels at White Sox, ppd.: The series opener between the Chicago White Sox and the visiting Los Angeles Angels has been postponed due to heavy rain.

The game, which was called off 30 minutes after the scheduled first pitch, will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday.

Garrett Richards (8-2), who was expected to start Monday for the Angels, will get the nod on Tuesday while veteran right-hander Jered Weaver (8-6) is expected to take his turn in the nightcap. The White Sox will go with Hector Noesi (2-5) in the opener and right-hander Scott Carroll (2-4) in the second game.

