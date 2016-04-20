White Sox 2, Angels 1

CHICAGO — Chris Sale became the first four-game winner in the major leagues this season as the Chicago White Sox beat the Anaheim Angels 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

The left-hander (4-0) gave up an unearned run, struck out three and walked none in seven-plus innings as the White Sox (10-5) won their second straight game.

The Angels (6-9) dropped their second in a row and fifth in their last six games.

Sale, who improved to 5-0 in seven career games against the Angels, gave up two hits to Mike Trout, both singles to center.

Angels starter Garrett Richards (0-3) took the loss after working 6 1/3 innings and throwing 118 pitches. He gave up two runs (one earned), four hits and four walks, struck out six and had one wild pitch.

Sale started the eighth and departed after hitting Kole Calhoun with a pitch.

Right-hander Nate Jones stepped in and Calhoun reached second on his first offering, a wild pitch. Calhoun then advanced to third on a Todd Frazier error on a soft Johnny Giavotella grounder.

Chicago right-hander David Robertson gave up a run-scoring single to right-center field to pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega, driving in Calhoun to cut the deficit in half as light rain started falling.

Although Sale had departed, the run was assessed to him.

Robertson also worked the ninth and picked up the save, his sixth in six appearances.

Tyler Saladino gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a first-inning home run to left. It was Saladino’s first homer of the year and came on an 0-1 pitch with one out.

The White Sox’s attempts to pad the lead fell short in the second and third.

Chicago had runners on first and second with one out in the second, but Alex Avila grounded into an inning-ending double play. In the third, Adam Eaton was perched on third with two outs, but Frazier flied out to right.

The White Sox added a run in the fifth as Avila led off with a double to center and scored on a combined Austin Jackson sacrifice bunt and error by Angels first baseman C.J. Cron.

But Chicago failed to add more runs in the sixth despite having runners on second and third as Avila struck out to end the inning.

NOTES: Angels DH Albert Pujols remains one home run shy of matching Reggie Jackson (563) for 13th all time. He also still needs one double to tie Rafael Palmero for 18th all time. ... After wrapping up the series in Chicago with another day game on Thursday, the Angels head home to open a six-game series on Friday against the Mariners. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale made his 200th career appearance and 120th start on Wednesday. ... Chicago topped the American League with three shutouts through Tuesday, the first time since 1972 the White Sox have as many shutouts through their first 14 games. ... Chicago sends LHP John Danks (0-2, 7.94 ERA) against Anaheim RHP Jered Weaver (1-0, 4.35) in Thursday’s series finale. ... The teams meet again for a three-game series starting July 18 in Anaheim.