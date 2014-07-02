Angels complete doubleheader sweep of White Sox

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox finally figured out how to score off Jered Weaver, but still couldn’t hand him a loss Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Despite Weaver allowing five runs to a team he usually dominates, he earned a win in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-5 victory in the second game of doubleheader to sweep against the White Sox.

The Angels took the first game, 8-4.

Right-fielder Kole Calhoun (2-for-4) and second baseman Howie Kendrick (2-for-3) each scored twice and drove in two runs to lead the way offensively for Los Angeles (47-35) in the nightcap, including Calhoun’s key a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The Angels had 10 different players drive in runs in the two games combined.

“We’ve been playing some good baseball,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “We haven’t finished some games off on this trip. (We had) some tough ones at Kansas City, but I think our guys on the offensive side have proven that they’re going to pressure teams and (score) runs. Our challenge is going to be to hold leads and we were able to do it today in two games. It’s good to see.”

Right-hander Scott Carroll (2-5) started for Chicago (39-46) and took the loss, allowing seven earned runs in six-plus innings. Right-hander Joe Smith closed out both games for his eighth and ninth saves.

Third-baseman Conor Gillaspie (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs) and right-fielder Dayan Viciedo (2-for-4, home run, two RBIs) led the way for the White Sox -- who came into the game with a three-game winning streak. Chicago pitchers combined to walk 13 in the two games, including seven by right-handed starter Hector Noesi in the first game.

“You get yourself in trouble and put yourself in bad spots (with walks),” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It happened in both games. Especially with this lineup, you don’t want to put anybody on and give them extra chances. We did that plenty in both games.”

Weaver (9-6), meanwhile, had an uncharacteristic outing against Chicago’s American League team. He struck out six, but lasted only 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (all earned) on nine hits. Coming into the game, Weaver had already beaten Chicago once this season in Anaheim and held a 1.70 ERA against the Sox in 11 prior starts -- the lowest in major league history (minimum 10 starts).

Most of the damage was done in the sixth, when the White Sox mounted their second comeback of the game. Trailing 6-2, they scored three runs on four hits -- including a long two-run homer to left by Viciedo that made it 6-5. Chicago also had runners at the corners when right-handed reliever Michael Morin struck out second baseman Leury Garcia looking to end the inning.

“It was one of those things where I tried to keep us in the game,” Weaver said. “I had to battle there and I just left a couple pitches up and those guys put it where they should. The story of the night is the offense kept scoring and picking me up, and the bullpen came in and did a great job. It was good to see.”

Newly-acquired Angels right-hander Jason Grilli nearly got into a jam in the eighth, leading by just two runs, but a couple of great defensive plays by shortstop Erick Aybar made sure no damage was inflicted. He leapt high in the air to snag a line drive by Viciedo for the inning’s first out, nearly doubling off the runner at first, and then turned a double play by fielding a hard-hit grounder by Alejandro De Aza that skipped off Grilli’s mitt on the mound.

“Erick made a couple great plays,” Scioscia said. “I mean, you couldn’t go much higher for that line drive, first of all, and then the line drive back at Jason hit off his glove and Erick really just stayed with it, didn’t panic, (made a) nice feed to Howie, who made a nice turn and that’s a big play to clean up that eighth inning.”

In the first game, the Angels came back from an early 3-0 deficit to win 8-4 thanks to three home runs and a strong outing by right-hander starter Garrett Richards (9-2, 2.81) -- who bounced back from allowing a three-run homer by Abreu in the first inning to earn his third straight win.

NOTES: The Angels acquired 37-year-old LHP Rich Hill from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. Hill, who becomes the lone left-hander in the Los Angeles bullpen, spent the entire season at Triple-A Pawtucket. He got into both games of the doubleheader, allowing one run on a hit and two walks in the first game and walking his only hitter in the second. “We’ve talked about it a little while, with hopefully (adding) a little more balance in our ‘pen and trying to get a lefty down there that can help us in certain situations,” manager Mike Scioscia said. ... RHP Michael Kohn was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for Hill. ... Angels RHP Fernando Salas (shoulder inflammation) threw his second bullpen session in three days before the first game. He could return to the bullpen as soon as Wednesday. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura said LHP Chris Sale should make his third All-Star Game appearance, despite missing 35 days with an arm injury earlier this season. “He has proven (himself),” Ventura said. “Whether he missed a little bit of time, he’s still one of the better (pitchers) and his numbers prove it out.”