White Sox edge Angels in pitchers’ duel

CHICAGO -- Each starting pitcher deserved a better result Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but neither got a decision.

Instead, White Sox left-hander John Danks and Los Angeles Angels right-hander Tyler Skaggs watched from the sideline as pinch hitter Leury Garcia delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Chicago a 3-2 win.

”We’re looking to win as many ballgames as we can,“ said Danks, who matched his career high with 10 strikeouts but was saddled with a no-decision after giving up a game-tying, solo homer to Angels left fielder Josh Hamilton in the eighth. ”Any win’s a good win.

“It’s fun to watch these guys go to battle. It was kind of a punch in the gut when Hamilton hit the homer, but it seems like it didn’t really faze these guys too much. Glad to be a part of it and happy that the guys rallied in the ninth.”

Right-hander Zach Putnam (3-1) got the win after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Danks, but the story of the game was the starting pitching for both sides.

Amid a steady rain, Danks and Skaggs staged an entertaining pitcher’s duel for 7 2/3 innings before each gave way to the bullpen with the game tied 2-2.

Skaggs, pitching for the first time since June 5 after recovering from a right hamstring strain, left after throwing 70 of 87 pitches for strikes.

“(The rain) didn’t affect me at all,” Skaggs said. “I was kind of locked into the game and just excited to pitch. It’s been a month. It’s been a long time. The team’s been winning, and I really want to be a part of that, so I was like a kid in a candy store. I was excited.”

Danks left under more unfortunate circumstances. His gem of an outing was spoiled by one changeup he left up in the zone against Hamilton -- who also robbed White Sox second baseman Gordon Beckham of a solo homer in the first inning with a leaping grab at the wall in left field.

An inning after allowing his first run on a solo homer by third baseman David Freese, Danks gave up the shot by Hamilton after mowing down star center fielder Mike Trout and slugging first baseman Albert Pujols.

“I had a pretty good changeup, aside from the two homers,” Danks said. “Those were bad changeups. I felt like I could throw it in any count. By being able to do that, I was able to throw my other pitches.”

In Chicago’s half of the ninth, designated hitter Alejandro De Aza singled off right-hander Michael Morin with one out and moved to third on a broken-bat single by third baseman Conor Gillaspie.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia brought outfielder Kole Calhoun into the game for right fielder Collin Cowgill and placed Calhoun between Pujols and second baseman Howie Kendrick, giving the Angels three infielders on that side of the diamond. It didn’t matter because Garcia laced a single to left field off a 2-1 offering by Morin to score De Aza and create a mob scene at home plate.

It was a welcome sight for Danks, who started the game by striking out the side in order and cruised along before his sudden departure in the eighth.

Skaggs was nearly as dominant. After allowing both of his runs in the fourth, he gave up only two more hits in his remaining 3 2/3 innings, giving way to Morin in the eighth.

Skaggs was very efficient despite walking five in his last rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake. A bullpen session between that outing and the Wednesday start made the difference, according to Skaggs.

“I think it was just rhythm and tempo,” he said. “The mechanics were fine. You could have the worst mechanics in the world, but if you know in your head you’re going to throw strikes and you go out there with confidence, you exude it and you go out there and throw strikes.”

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez had two RBIs for Chicago, and Beckham went 2-for-3. Freese led Los Angeles with a 2-for-3 performance highlighted by his third homer of the season.

The White Sox (40-46) were just 3-11 against American League West teams prior to the game, including seven straight losses. They also ahd dropped five in a row against the Angels (47-36).

NOTES: Cuban-born White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu was selected the American League Rookie of the Month for June after hitting .313 with 10 home runs, 22 RBIs and a .677 slugging percentage in 25 games. Abreau, who also won AL Rookie of the Month in April, is the first player in team history to win the award twice in one season. ... Chicago announced the signings of four international free agents Wednesday, with GM Rick Hahn and special assistant to the GM Marco Paddy attending the press conference in the Dominican Republic. Signing with the White Sox were 16-year old catcher Jhoandro Alfaro, 16-year old shortstop Amado Nunez, 16-year old shortstop Ricky Mota and 17-year old middle infielder Felix Mercedes. ... Chicago claimed 24-year old RHP Angel Sanchez off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. ... Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia plans to stick with a six-man rotation through the next two series and go back to five around the All-Star break.