Santiago, Angels shut out White Sox

CHICAGO -- Hector Santiago wasn’t at his best in his first two outings of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels’ offense got off to a slow start, too.

When the two solved their issues at the same time Monday night, the Chicago White Sox couldn’t do much about it.

The Angels scored five first-inning runs and Santiago threw seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over the White Sox on at U.S. Cellular Field.

Santiago (1-0) matched a career high with 10 strikeouts while allowing only two hits and three walks.

The early dose of offense not only helped the Angels’ collective confidence, but it did wonders for Santiago as well.

“Any time you can go out there and you can have one (run) on the road, you’re kind of excited because you’ve got a little space to breathe a little bit,” Santiago said. “But when you get six (runs) early, you’ve got some room for mistakes, and it kind of puts the pressure on them.”

Santiago’s performance -- the best manager Mike Scioscia said he has seen from the left-hander -- helped the Angels (6-7) snap a three-game losing streak. The White Sox (8-5) dropped their third straight after winning eight of their first 10 games.

The Angels chased White Sox starter Carlos Rodon after only one-third of an inning with five runs and six hits. Kole Calhoun, Andrelton Simmons and Geovany Soto strung together three consecutive RBI singles. The Angels also scored on a throwing error by White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu before another run-scoring single by Johnny Giavotella ended Rodon’s night.

”Carlos didn’t have it tonight,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”(The Angels) did a good job putting it in play. He just seemed to be all over the place and couldn’t get through.

“Not a good night for (Rodon), and we didn’t swing it that well, either.”

Rodon, who entered the game with a 1.38 ERA, threw only 41 pitches before being lifted in favor of Jake Petricka, who pitched out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Angels leadoff hitter Yunel Escobar to ground into a double play.

The early dose of offense was all Los Angeles and Santiago would need.

The Angels, who scored four or more runs only twice over their first 12 games, extended their lead to 6-0 in the third inning. After back-to-back singles to start the inning and a Soto sacrifice bunt, C.J. Cron delivered a one-out single -- the fourth RBI to come from the final four hitters in the Angels lineup.

Cron, who went 3-for-4, drove in his second run of the night in the eighth, scoring Simmons, who led off the inning with a double. Simmons also finished 3-for-4, and Calhoun and Soto had two hits apiece.

“We know we have a good offense -- we know we have it in us,” Cron said. “Just to get that early (lead) was good for us.”

Santiago never ran into trouble, allowing only an Abreu single in the first inning and a double to Adam Eaton in the sixth.

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins had Chicago’s only other hit of the night, a double in the eighth off Greg Mahle.

Although the Angels’ offense staked Santiago off to a big lead, he never lost his effectiveness, commanding a variety of pitches to keep Chicago’s impressive lineup off-balance all night.

“We know he has a live arm, but for him to maintain it for such a deep pitch count against a really tough right-handed-hitting lineup (was impressive),” Scioscia said. “He was just filling the (strike) zone up with good stuff.”

NOTES: Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs will throw four innings Wednesday for Triple-A Salt Lake City as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Skaggs threw three innings in a minor league start April 15, and he could throw five innings next week as a way to conserve innings for later this season. ... Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said Monday that OF Daniel Nava is completely shut down from baseball activities after being placed on the disabled list April 16 due to left knee tendinitis. ... White Sox OF Adam Eaton is adjusting to fatherhood after his wife recently gave wife to a boy. Eaton said having a newborn at home is giving him a new perspective and a new sleeping pattern. “I haven’t woken up at 8 a.m. before a night game in a very, very long time,” Eaton said Monday.