Preview: Angels at Yankees

Coming off a disappointing 2013 season, Albert Pujols has been anything but a letdown so far in 2014. The Los Angeles Angels’ slugger aims to become the first player to reach double-digit home runs on the season when he takes on the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon. Pujols’ ninth homer was one of four hit by Los Angeles in Friday’s 13-1 triumph in the opener of the three-game series.

Pujols has never faced Yankees starter Vidal Nuno, nor has any current member of the Angels. Nuno will be making just his fifth career start and his second of the season, but he is coming off a scoreless outing last Sunday against Tampa Bay. Los Angeles will give the ball to Hector Santiago, who is 0-3 due in large part to the dreadful run support he has received over the season’s first month.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-3, 3.68 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Vidal Nuno (0-0, 6.75)

Santiago has received a total of eight runs of support in his four starts, including Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Detroit in which he took the loss despite allowing only two unearned runs over 5 2/3 innings. Control has been an issue for the 26-year-old New Jersey native, who has walked 12 batters in 22 innings, including a season-high five walks against the Tigers. The current Yankees have a collective .310 lifetime average against Santiago, led by Alfonso Soriano (3-for-7, two home runs).

Nuno has made one start and three relief appearances, including a 3 1/3-inning relief outing against Baltimore on April 8 in which he was torched for seven runs and eight hits. He joined the rotation this week when Ivan Nova landed on the disabled list and blanked the Rays over five innings in his first starting nod of 2014. Despite that performance, opponents still are batting .324 against Nuno this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York already has absorbed three losses by at least nine runs this season - a 14-5 defeat to Baltimore on April 8, a 16-1 pounding at Tampa Bay last Saturday and Friday’s 13-1 loss to Los Angeles.

2. The Angels (11-11) are hoping to move above .500 for the first time since starting 1-0 last season.

3. Following a season-opening sweep against Seattle in which it was outscored 26-8, Los Angeles has suffered each of its last eight defeats by three runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Yankees 3