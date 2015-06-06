Preview: Angels at Yankees

Alex Rodriguez edged closer to two of baseball’s most hallowed milestones on Friday, but his run at history almost became a footnote when the New York Yankees’ bullpen imploded. After nearly blowing a seven-run lead in the ninth inning in the series opener, the Yankees eye their fifth straight victory on Saturday when they continue a three-game home set against the Los Angeles Angels.

Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with a run-scoring single on Friday, allowing him to break his tie with Barry Bonds (1,996) for the third-most RBIs in major-league history while also leaving him nine hits shy of becoming the 29th player to reach 3,000 career hits. However, New York needed all eight runs it scored over the first seven innings as the bullpen was slammed for six runs before Dellin Betances finally closed out a marathon final frame by striking out Carlos Perez with the tying run on third. The Angels suffered their third straight setback following a five-game winning streak and came up just short after dropping their previous game in extra innings against Tampa Bay. Los Angeles has faltered when it has mattered the most during its skid, going 6-for-31 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (5-3, 3.26 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Adam Warren (3-4, 3.75)

Richards has alternated wins and losses over his last five outings, coming away with the former following Monday’s 7-3 victory against Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old Oklahoma alum allowed three runs over six innings and has lasted at least that long in each of his last eight turns after working five frames in his season debut on April 19. Richards is 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA in four all-time appearances (three starts) versus New York, but has held the current group of Yankees’ hitters to a .098 batting average.

Warren has been sharp over his last four turns, but has gone 1-3 despite a 2.70 ERA over that stretch because his offense has scored two or fewer runs in three of the outings. The 27-year-old North Carolina native settled for a hard-luck 3-0 loss Sunday in Oakland, yielding two runs on six hits over a season-high tying seven frames. Warren, who will make his first career start versus the Angels, has tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in three relief appearances against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodriguez is 14-for-27 over his last seven home games.

2. Despite going 0-for-4 on Friday, Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols is batting .350 with six homers and 11 RBI in the last 10 contests and remains two home runs shy of tying Mickey Mantle (536) for 16th place all-time.

3. Betances was charged with his first earned run Friday, ending his club-record streak of 26 appearances without an earned run to begin a season.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Yankees 3