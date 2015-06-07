Preview: Angels at Yankees

The New York Yankees look to complete their second straight three-game sweep when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the finale of their series on Sunday. After dropping three of four at Oakland, New York went into Seattle and swept the Mariners before busting out the offense in the first two contests with Los Angeles.

The Yankees carried a seven-run lead into the ninth inning Friday before allowing six and escaping with an 8-7 victory, but were able to maintain a comfortable advantage the following night as they erupted for six runs in the opening frame en route to an 8-2 triumph. Mark Teixeira’s strong start to the month continued Saturday as he drove in two runs for the second straight night to extend his RBI streak to five games. The veteran has collected 10 RBIs during the stretch after failing to plate a run in seven of his previous eight contests. Mike Trout belted a solo homer Saturday for the Angels, who have lost four in a row following a five-game winning streak.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (3-4, 3.55 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (2-7, 5.45)

Wilson was tagged for five runs on four hits and three walks over six innings in a loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has surrendered at least four runs in three of his last four outings and has failed to work more than six frames during that stretch. Wilson is 4-3 with two saves, one complete game and a 3.07 ERA in 27 career appearances (10 starts) against New York.

Sabathia rebounded from a pair of rough outings, but had to settle for a no-decision at Seattle on Tuesday after allowing two runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. The six-time All-Star yielded a total of 11 runs and 15 hits over 8 1/3 frames in losses to Texas and Oakland before facing the Mariners. Sabathia has made 18 starts against the Angels in his career, going 8-8 with two complete games and a 4.02 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-1 with three walks Saturday, remaining nine hits shy of 3,000 for his career.

2. Angels 1B/DH C.J. Cron was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and went 0-for-3, dropping his average on the season to .198.

3. New York 2B Stephen Drew failed to record his 1,000th career hit Saturday, going 0-for-4.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Yankees 4