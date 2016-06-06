Preview: Angels at Yankees

The New York Yankees have every reason to throw their suitcases toward the back of their closets following a grueling stretch of road contests. Losers of five of their last seven to conclude a run of 17-of-20 away from home, the Yankees will look to bounce back and continue their dominating run against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Monday when the clubs open a four-game series.

Alex Rodriguez had an RBI single among his two hits in Sunday’s 3-1 setback to Baltimore and is 8-for-21 with three runs driven in during his last five games. While the veteran looks to continue his torrid stretch, New York would like to do the same versus Los Angeles as it has won 12 of the last 17 encounters - including a sweep at Yankee Stadium in 2015. Former Yankee Gregorio Petit had an RBI double to help the Angels overcome a three-run deficit and record their fourth win in six outings with a 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. The 31-year-old Venezuelan, who played 20 games with New York last season, is 5-for-17 with two RBIs and two runs scored in his last five contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-6, 5.50 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (3-1, 2.78)

Shoemaker recorded his third consecutive strong start on Wednesday but found himself on the wrong end of a decision after allowing two runs in seven innings of a 3-0 setback to Detroit. The 29-year-old fanned eight batters versus the Tigers and has struck out a franchise-record 33 since issuing his last walk. Shoemaker suffered the loss in his lone career encounter with the Yankees despite permitting just two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Tanaka turned in his third straight solid outing on Wednesday, but he yielded two runs in six innings to suffer his first loss of the season in a 7-0 setback at Toronto. The 27-year-old Japanese star struck out just two versus the Blue Jays but fanned 11 in 6 1/3 frames in his lone career appearance against the Angels. Tanaka has kept the ball in the park in each of his last three outings after serving up four homers in his previous two.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B/DH Albert Pujols has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, with three homers and eight RBIs included in that stretch.

2. New York RHP Dellin Betances has permitted at least one run in each of his last four appearances.

3. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons, who has been sidelined since May 9 with a thumb injury, is expected to start a rehab assignment Monday for Single-A Inland Empire.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Angels 1