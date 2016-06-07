Preview: Angels at Yankees

Carlos Beltran's power stroke has been one of the few factors helping to keep the New York Yankees afloat. Beltran looks to follow up a heroic effort when he leads the host Yankees into the second of four straight games against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

New York trailed 2-0 until the seventh inning in Monday's series opener before back-to-back homers by Brian McCann and Starlin Castro tied it, and Beltran delivered the decisive blow with a tiebreaking three-run shot in the eighth en route to a 5-2 win. It was Beltran's 10th home run in less than a month and his 14th this season after he produced 19 in 133 games in 2015. The Angels fell to 2-2 on their seven-game road trip while dropping their sixth straight game at Yankee Stadium. They will give the ball to lefty David Huff, who was recalled from the minors to take the spot of the injured Nick Tropeano.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH David Huff (2015: 0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (2-6, 6.41)

Huff owns a 5.08 ERA in 118 career games (55 starts) in the majors, the most recent of which took place last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He began the year in the Kansas City Royals system but opted out of his deal and signed with the Angels last month, posting a 5.40 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Salt Lake. The 31-year-old, who has a 5.62 mark in his career as a starter, was 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 41 games with the Yankees in 2013 and 2014.

Pineda had perhaps his best start of an otherwise difficult season with 5 2/3 innings at Detroit on Thursday, allowing one run and striking out eight. It marked the first outing this season in which the 27-year-old has not allowed a home run while also not issuing a walk. Pineda yielded seven runs in five frames in his lone career start against the Angels and third baseman Yunel Escobar is 7-for-15 with a pair of homers against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are 3-12 in their last 15 games at Yankee Stadium.

2. New York LHP Andrew Miller has 12 strikeouts in his last six innings after striking out the side in the eighth and picking up the win on Monday.

3. Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols has 572 career home runs, one shy of Harmon Killebrew for 11th on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Angels 4