Preview: Angels at Yankees

Carlos Beltran and Starlin Castro have gone the extra mile to spoil the first half of the Los Angeles Angels’ most recent visit to the Bronx. With homers in each of the last two games, Beltran and Castro look to slug the New York Yankees to their 14th win in their last 17 home contests versus the Angels when the clubs continue their four-game set on Wednesday.

Beltran’s three-run blast highlighted a 5-2 win in the series opener and his team-leading 15th homer accounted for his 1,000th career extra-base hit in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory. The 39-year-old could be licking his chops versus Wednesday starter Jered Weaver, against whom he is 2-for-6 in his career with a pair of homers. Castro added two solo shots in the series and is 9-for-24 (.375) with three RBIs in his last six games for the Yankees, who are 4-2 in that span. Los Angeles’ Kole Calhoun belted his fourth homer in nine outings on Tuesday and improved to 12-for-34 (.353) with 12 runs driven in that stretch heading into a date with starter Nathan Eovaldi, against whom he is 3-for-8 (.375) in his career.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (5-4, 5.18 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.09)

Weaver recorded his second win in three outings on Friday despite allowing two solo homers in six innings of a 9-2 rout over Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old has been taken deep on nine occasions in his last five starts and 14 times in 11 contests this season. Weaver knows that story all too well as the veteran surrendered three homers in his last encounter with the Yankees and 22 in 15 career starts versus the club.

Eovaldi was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision on Friday despite yielding five runs in 5 1/3 innings versus Baltimore. The 26-year-old is carrying an eight-start unbeaten string into Wednesday’s tilt versus Los Angeles, against which he owns a 2-1 career mark while allowing just one homer in 20 frames. Eovaldi has pitched well at home, winning each of his last three starts while permitting just five runs in 19 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 1B Mark Teixeira told reporters that he is opting against surgery and plans to accept a series of cortisone treatments in a bid to play through the pain of torn cartilage in his right knee.

2. Los Angeles SS Gregorio Petit, who played with the Yankees last season, is 6-for-10 with four doubles in his last three games.

3. New York has launched 22 homers in its last 11 home contests.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Yankees 2