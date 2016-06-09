Preview: Angels at Yankees

The New York Yankees look to complete a four-game sweep and return to .500 when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Behind two home runs from newcomer Chris Parmelee and another big effort from Carlos Beltran, the Yankees cruised to a 12-6 win Wednesday night and have won eight straight meetings with the Angels at Yankee Stadium.

With a win in the series finale, New York would improve to 24-8 in the last 32 games at home against the Angels and would find itself at .500 for the first time since May 24. Beltran has been the catalyst in the series as the veteran right fielder has homered in each game while driving in eight. Leadoff man Jacoby Ellsbury, who also went deep Wednesday, has heated up with multi-hit games in four of his last eight contests for New York, which has at least five runs in six of seven affairs. Los Angeles starter Jhoulys Chacin will attempt to slow down the surging Yankees opposite fellow righty Ivan Nova.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (2-3, 4.50 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Ivan Nova (4-3, 4.41)

Chacin has a 3.73 ERA in five starts since being traded to the Angels last month but struggled in a no-decision at Pittsburgh on Saturday. He allowed three runs on six hits and four walks in five frames while striking out one, which came on the heels of a 10-strikeout effort in a complete game win five days earlier. The 28-year-old has never faced the Yankees but has plenty of experience against third baseman Chase Headley (2-for-15) and second baseman Starlin Castro (3-for-14).

Nova was sharp through six innings at Baltimore on Saturday before he hit a wall in the seventh and was charged with five runs without getting an out in the frame. The 29-year-old has lasted at least six innings in each of his last four starts but has given up 13 runs in 18 2/3 frames over the last three outings. Angels center fielder Mike Trout is 6-for-14 with a pair of doubles against Nova, who owns a 5.19 ERA in seven career starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are 1-8 against the American League East in 2016.

2. Los Angeles SS Gregorio Petit has four straight two-hit games.

3. Beltran has slugged 11 of his 16 home runs at home.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Angels 4