Four homers power Angels to rout of Yankees

NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim brought their power display to Yankee Stadium on Friday, belting four home runs, including the 501st for first baseman Albert Pujols, in a 13-1 win over the New York Yankees before 38,358.

In addition to Pujols’ solo shot in the fifth inning, the Angels (11-11) received a two-run homer from third baseman Ian Stewart, a three-run shot from shortstop Erick Aybar and a solo homer from right fielder Colin Cowgill.

The Angels lead the majors with 35 home runs and set a franchise record for round-trippers in April. It marked the second time this season manager Mike Scioscia’s club has banged out four homers. They hit five homers against the Mets on April 13.

Pujols’ homer was his ninth of the season, matching Brian Downing’s team record for home runs in April established in 1986. Pujols didn’t hit his ninth homer of 2013 until June 4.

”Obviously I‘m swinging the bat pretty good right now,“ said Pujols. ”You have to take advantage when you’re feeling good at the plate.

After missing the final month of last season with a foot injury, Pujols appears healthy and is back at his natural first-base position.

“It’s still a long season. It’s good to be out on the field helping the team. I don’t like to DH.”

C.J. Wilson (3-2) worked six innings, scattering four hits while striking out five and walking three to earn the win. He has allowed two earned runs or less in six of his last seven starts against the Yankees (13-10).

Hiroki Kuroda (2-2) took the loss. The homer he gave up to Pujols in the fifth inning was his first to a right-handed batter at Yankee Stadium in his last 10 starts.

Aybar was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored and second baseman Howie Kendrick went 3-for-5 with three runs scored for the Angels, who recorded 16 hits.

Designated hitter Alfonso Soriano drove in New York’s run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

The Angels’ April homer barrage has been accomplished without slugger Josh Hamilton, who broke his thumb on April 9.

“It’s not like we have nine call-ups in the lineup that haven’t done anything before,” said Wilson. “These are all good players and it’s not like we play in a hitter’s park like Coors Field. Guys are talented offensively. That’s the biggest deal.”

The Angels led 8-0 after five innings, pounding out 11 hits and ending Kuroda’s string of 26 consecutive starts that he pitched at least five innings. Kuroda left after 4 2/3 innings.

“He didn’t seem sharp and his stuff seemed flat,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi of Kuroda. “You can’t fall behind a team like the Angels like he did tonight.”

Stewart clouted his second homer of the season, a two-run blast to center field in the third with two outs.

That followed a three-run second that sent six Angels to the plate. Stewart led off the second with a single, went to third on a hit-and-run by Aybar and scored on catcher Hank Conger’s double off the right-field wall.

Aybar scored on a sacrifice bunt from Cowgill that moved Conger to third. J.B. Shuck drove in Conger with a groundout to shortstop for the Angels’ third run.

NOTES: Angels SS Erick Aybar matched his career high with four hits. ... Angels LHP C.J. Wilson has thrown at least 111 pitches in each of his five starts this season. ... RHP Bruce Billings made his Yankees debut, striking out seven and giving up two homers in four innings. ... Since the start of his first season in 2012, Angels CF Mike Trout ranks first in the majors in runs (255) and second in average (.323), stolen bases (84) and total bases (695). ... The Angels lead both leagues with 24 first-inning runs. ... The Angels have not been above .500 since a 1-0 start last season -- the longest stretch without going over .500 since the 1970s. ... LHP CC Sabathia moved into 10th place on the Yankees’ strikeout list with 1,031 after getting eight K’s in the Yankees’ 14-5 win over Boston on Thursday. ... The Yankees have won each of their last five home season series against the Angels.