Yankees nearly blow big lead, but win

NEW YORK -- Holding a seven-run lead, needing only to get the final three outs and with the Los Angeles Angels having pulled Mike Trout and Albert Pujols, the New York Yankees never expected to be discussing escaping or getting a game-saving defensive play.

Instead they anticipated discussing designated hitter Alex Rodriguez’s four-hit night that moved him within nine of 3,000 or second baseman Stephen Drew’s third career multi-home run game.

They wound up talking about those hits but also about escaping the top of the ninth inning when Esmil Rogers and Dellin Betances combined to allow six runs before the Yankees held on for an 8-7 victory over the Angels.

“Just get an out, they did a good job and we have to do a better job in that ninth inning,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s not for lack of effort, it just sometimes happens and that’s how you see big rallies. We just had a hard time getting that first out.”

Rogers allowed five of those runs, losing focus when a pop-up by Grant Green fell in between first baseman Chase Headley and second baseman Jose Pirela and drove in the Angels’ second run. After that miscue, the Angels scored on an RBI single by right fielder Kole Calhoun that knocked out Rogers and a two-run base hit by third baseman David Freese.

Betances, who struggled with his command, allowed a bases-loaded walk to catcher Chris Iannetta before getting the first out. He got the second out when second baseman Johnny Giavotella grounded into a force play that scored a run but also saw shortstop Didi Gregorius make a nice play to get the force at second.

“If Didi didn’t make that play, I feel like I’d still be throwing pitches out there,” Betances said. “He did a helluva job on that play and thank god we won that game.”

That made it a one-run game and the Angels appeared to be on the verge of pulling off the comeback when pinch hitter Carlos Perez batted for Green in Trout’s spot. Betances finally got out of it by getting the strikeout and was credited with his second save.

“That got a little bit too dicey,” Rodriguez said. “I still have a headache from it but it was nice to get the win.”

New York won its fourth straight and eighth in 11 games. Through eight it seemed like a routine victory.

Rodriguez had his first four-hit game since May 22, 2011, against the New York Mets. His second hit was

a run-scoring single in the fifth inning that also was his 1,997th RBI, which, according to statistics kept by the Elias Sports Bureau, broke a tie with Barry Bonds for second place on the all-time list.

Drew hit a two-run homer in the second and a solo shot in the sixth off Angels’ right-hander Jered Weaver (4-5). First baseman Mark Teixeira also hit a two-run home run, Gregorius preceded Drew’s second home run with a sacrifice fly and pinch hitter Chris Young delivered an RBI single in the seventh that ultimately became the game-winning hit.

By not being able to come back in the ninth, the Angels dropped their third straight. It was the first time the Angels scored at least six times in the ninth or later since Aug. 16, 2009, when they had nine runs in the 13th of a 17-8 win.

“Oh man, our bench was alive,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “It was just good baseball. We got close and made them use of their pitching. That ninth inning was fun and unfortunately we just couldn’t push it across a little more.”

Los Angeles was in that situation because of a sub-par outing by Weaver. Weaver allowed a season-high seven runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings as he lost for the first time in five decisions.

He gave up the two-run shots to Drew and Teixeira in the second and third innings on his curveball, and then gave up Drew’s second home run on his fastball in the sixth.

“Going into it you know it’s not a flyball-pitcher-friendly ballpark,” Weaver said. “But it comes down to three 315-foot homers (and it) is obviously tough the ways the boys were battling back there in the ninth.”

New York right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (5-1) allowed one run and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He forced the bullpen to get 11 outs by allowing three straight walks in the sixth.

Chasen Shreve allowed a run-scoring ground out to left fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis, but escaped his own bases-loaded jam by fanning shortstop Erick Aybar.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead with two outs in the second when Drew drove a 2-2 curveball into the right-field seats for his sixth home run. An inning later, New York extended it to 4-0 when Teixeira sent a 0-1 curveball into a similar location for his 17th home run.

The Yankees extended their lead to 5-0 on a two-out single by Rodriguez in the fifth.

. NOTES: The Yankees announced that RHP Michael Pineda’s next start will be pushed back from Sunday to next Friday in Baltimore in an effort to limit his innings. ... New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) has begun some light running and taking dry swings in the cage, but both manager Joe Girardi and GM Brian Cashman said they don’t know when he will return. ... New York DH Carlos Beltran was held out of the starting lineup as a precaution after fouling a ball of his foot Tuesday in Seattle. ... The Angels made two switches to their starting rotation as RHP Matt Shoemaker will now start Tuesday in Tampa Bay, and LHP Hector Santiago will pitch next Friday against Oakland. Both will be pitching on eight days’ rest. ... Before the game, Los Angeles RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) played catch while OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) took some swings.