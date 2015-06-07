Sabathia gets ejected as Yankees sweep Angels

NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia’s outing was thoroughly enjoyable for the New York Yankees.

As for their viewpoints on the consistency of plate umpire Dan Bellino’s strike zone, that was a completely different story.

Sabathia pitched six effective innings before being ejected for a wild argument after the sixth as the Yankees stretched their season-high winning streak to six games with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Sabathia (3-7) allowed consecutive solo home runs to center fielder Mike Trout and designated hitter Albert Pujols in a span of three pitches. After making the mistake on his sinker to Trout and the curveball to Pujols, Sabathia worked around trouble in the third and sixth, getting two double plays.

It was after the double play to right fielder Kole Calhoun that set off Sabathia and ultimately led to his career third ejection. Sabathia was frustrated about a 1-1 pitch not getting called a strike on a pitch that appeared to cross over the knee.

Then Sabathia’s frustration boiled over. He walked off the mound gesturing toward Bellino while questioning the consistency.

“I think just the fact that it had been going all day and just back and forth and I needed the pitch right there,” Sabathia said. “It was a big pitch in the game and like I said luckily we got the double play after that but it could have changed the game. It’s just frustrating when those guys don’t have anybody to answer to and they could just kind of do whatever they want.”

Third baseman Chase Headley tried to hold back Sabathia, but the argument continued and Bellino ejected Sabathia after a profanity. Manager Joe Girardi raced out of the dugout, kicked dirt on Bellino and was ejected, and Sabathia continued the argument before catcher John Ryan-Murphy and bench coach Rob Thomson helped get him off the field.

“It helps that I got the double play but when you’re out there, you want consistency and just for it to be called right,” Sabathia said. “He had been calling it day and for him to not say ‘hey, my bad’ or ‘I missed that’ whatever.”

Girardi also had issues with Headley and first baseman Mark Teixeira getting called out on strikes in the fourth and fifth.

“CC asked him if it was down and he kind of snapped at him,” Girardi said. “Then CC reacted. I thought he called Tex out on a low pitch, he called Headley out on a low pitch. We just want consistency that’s all. To throw my pitcher out for asking where a pitch is, not giving him enough -- I have a problem with that.”

Sabathia also agreed with Girardi’s view on the matter.

“I think so too,” Sabathia said. “All I was trying to figure out was where he was calling that pitch, if it was down or not. He’d be calling it all day. So I guess he didn’t want me to ask him.”

As for the umpires, there was little comment from them during a brief interview with a pool reporter given by crew chief and first base umpire Tom Hallion.

“We don’t comment on what was said,” Hallion said of the 27th ejection in Bellino’s career. “The whole thing started with arguing balls and strikes.”

Aside from the ejection, it was a good day for Sabathia, who had been 0-6 with a 9.42 ERA since his last home win on Sept. 22, 2013, against the San Francisco Giants. Sabathia would have started the seventh if not for the ejection and he struck out seven, walked one and threw 57 of 87 pitches for strikes.

While the Yankees had problems with the strike zone, the Angels continued their issues with getting wins even as Pujols moved to within one Mickey Mantle for 16th on the all-time list with his 535th career home run.

Los Angels (28-29) fell back under .500 with its season-high fifth straight loss after left-hander C.J. Wilson (3-5) allowed home runs to left fielder Chris Young, center fielder Brett Gardner and second baseman Jose Pirela.

“We need to step up our game and play more consistent baseball if we’re going to reach our goal,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said after his team’s first sweep in New York since Aug. 29-31, 1995.

Sabathia didn’t get the lead until the Yankees scored four runs in the fifth.

After getting an RBI groundout by shortstop Didi Gregorius in the third, Young opened the fifth with his seventh homer of the season, and Gardner sent a 2-0 fastball into the right-field seats for a three-run home run that made it 5-2.

“I don’t know what to say about the home runs,” Wilson said. “I went out there and I threw strikes, hit my spots and it was like I made a tiny mistake and the ball went over the fence.”

New York added an insurance run in the seventh on second baseman Jose Pirela’s first career home run.

NOTES: The Angels recalled RHP Drew Rucinski to give them a fresh arm after relievers pitched 11 innings in the first two games in New York and 19 in the previous four games. ... LF Matt Joyce started despite having one hit in 10 at-bats against left-handed pitching, and it was a move out of necessity since the Angels have nobody else for left field after optioning Grant Green following Saturday’s game. ... New York OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) continued running and swinging. ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he was meeting with GM Brian Cashman after the game to discuss if INF Brendan Ryan is ready to return from a strained right calf that has sidelined him all season. ... New York INF Gregorio Petit (right hand contusion) will start a rehab assignment Monday for Class A Tampa in the same game that RHP Ivan Nova is pitching.