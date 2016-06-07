Beltran's 3-run homer lifts Yanks past Angels

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees are not in great shape. Things might be even worse without some big swings from Carlos Beltran.

Beltran produced again Monday when he hit a tiebreaking three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning as the Yankees rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees (27-30) won for the fifth time in 13 games since reaching .500 on May 22. They won for the second time in 30 games when tied or trailing after seven innings.

"Pretty bad shape," manager Joe Girardi said. "We'd be a lot of games down of .500, but another big hit from (Beltran)."

When Beltran got enough of a 0-1 fastball from Jose Alvarez, it was his team-leading 14th home run of the season and the switch-hitting right fielder's fourth from the right side of the plate. It also was his 17th career home run in the eighth inning or later, and it occurred nearly three months ahead of when Beltran hit his 14th home run last season.

"I wasn't thinking homer," Beltran said. "I was thinking more of base hit to right field. I guess I was able to carry that ball well."

Beltran's home run was set up by Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner getting consecutive singles off Matt Shoemaker (3-7). Gardner's hit dropped in front of center fielder Mike Trout and also ended Shoemaker's night.

After laying off Alvarez's first-pitch cutter, Beltran watched his drive soar into the second or third row of the right field seats as right fielder Kole Calhoun climbed the wall.

"As soon as it came out of the bat, I knew that I hit it was well but it was high," Beltran said. "I didn't know if the right fielder was going to be able to make a play. So it was fun to see the ball leaving the ballpark and give us the win right there."

Beltran's home run came an inning after the Yankees staged another two-out rally with their power. Brian McCann and Starlin Castro hit back-to-back solo home runs against Shoemaker in the seventh.

"It's tough," Shoemaker said. "The biggest thing is I'm getting sick of losing. Those things are going to happen. (The Beltran homer) can easily be an out. He hits it two millimeters different, it's a fly ball. So there's nothing you can do about it. It's out of your control. Just goes back on I got to get either Ellsbury or Gardner out so we're not in that position."

The Yankees cut the deficit to 2-1 when McCann drove a full-count pitch into a suite above the second deck in right field. They tied it when Castro hit a 1-0 pitch inside the left-field foul pole and into the second deck.

New York starter Masahiro Tanaka allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings for his eighth no-decision of the season. Andrew Miller (3-0) struck out Trout and Albert Pujols to complete a hitless eighth.

Aroldis Chapman, whom manager Girardi said was unavailable, pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Shoemaker gave up four runs and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out six without a walk, giving him 39 strikeouts since his last free pass.

Pujols had an RBI single in the first and Kole Calhoun lifted a sacrifice fly in the third for the Angels, who have dropped 12 of their last 15 visits to New York.

"We were feeling good the whole night, (until) that one inning (and New York got) a couple of homers," Trout said.

NOTES: The Yankees estimated 1B Mark Teixeira (right knee cartilage tear) could be "baseball ready" in about three weeks following treatment and other activities. ... Los Angeles' Andrelton Simmons (left thumb) played shortstop in his first rehab game with Class A Inland Empire on Monday. Tuesday is four weeks after his surgery, and it is possible he could be activated this weekend. ... Los Angeles LHP David Huff was named the Tuesday starter. RHP Nick Tropeano was originally schedule to start before going on the disabled list Saturday. ... New York INF/OF Rob Refsnyder said his Twitter account was hacked Monday morning, and although he described the hacker as "nice," he plans on having the intrusion investigated. "It's unfortunate," said Refsnyder, who went 0-for-2 in the game.