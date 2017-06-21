Maybin homers to lead Angels past Yankees

NEW YORK -- Even before Mike Trout was injured, Cameron Maybin was thriving as a leadoff hitter for the Los Angeles Angels

Since Trout tore a thumb ligament on a slide into second May 28, Maybin is not letting up.

Maybin continued producing at the top of the order when he had three hits, including a tiebreaking homer to start the seventh inning, as the Angels totaled 14 hits in an 8-3 victory over the New York Yankees Tuesday.

The Angels beat the Yankees for the third time in four meetings this season and handed New York its seventh straight loss overall for the first time since April 20-27, 2007 by getting production from the top of the order all night.

Maybin extended his hitting streak to 10 games by getting three hits for the fifth time this season, and Los Angeles produced at least 12 hits for the third straight game. The Angels tied a season high with seven extra-base hits and the first five hitters were 11-for-24.

The center fielder is batting .400 (36-for-90) as a leadoff man since being moved there last month and he started things off with a double on the second pitch of the game. His most important hit occurred after the Yankees rallied from a 3-0 deficit by getting homers from Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez in the fifth and sixth.

The Angels regained the lead after Maybin hit a 1-0 changeup from Tyler Clippard into the left-field seats. Maybin's fifth homer triggered a three-run inning against New York's struggling relievers, and, for good measure, he added an RBI infield hit an inning later.

"It's going back awhile now," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's been the spark plug for us. Cam's doing everything, playing great defense, setting the tone at the top of the order. He's hit the ball out of the park. He's stolen bases. He's giving us a big lift, no doubt."

Besides Maybin, others played a role in the Angels (37-37) getting to the .500 mark for the 18th time this season.

"Extremely happy with Maybin's performance," Los Angeles third baseman Yunel Escobar said through an interpreter. "Even when I was leading off, I was always telling Maybin that was his spot."

Kole Calhoun had two hits and scored the fifth run on a triple by Escobar off the left-center field wall. Calhoun also added an RBI single in the second after Danny Espinosa's run-scoring double.

Escobar, who batted leadoff for 38 games, also had two hits while Luis Valbuena capped the productive night with a solo homer in the ninth as the Angels improved to 11-10 since losing Trout.

"We did a lot of good things without our best player," Scioscia said. "So that points to the depth we need to establish in our lineup."

Besides the offense, the Angels did enough on the mound. Parker Bridwell kept the Angels in the game by allowing two runs and two hits while working around five walks in five innings.

He allowed Judge's major league-leading 24th homer, and Blake Parker (3-2) allowed Sanchez's 12th homer. Parker was awarded the win when Maybin instantly restored the lead for the Angels.

While the Angels experienced an enjoyable night, it was another frustrating showing for the Yankees, who scored 55 runs in their previous five home games.

"Obviously tonight didn't go our way, and it's frustrating," Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner said. "We tied the game back up at 3-3 there, but they came back and took the lead for good. They threw the ball well and made some good pitches, and it just wasn't our night."

Despite Judge and Sanchez homering in the same game, the bullpen continued to falter, especially Clippard. After Michael Pineda settled down after a shaky opening to allow three runs (one earned) and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, Clippard allowed three runs while Jonathan Holder allowed two.

During this skid, the Yankees have allowed 16 runs in the seventh inning or later, and Clippard has allowed five earned runs in his last five appearances.

"Not executing like I was earlier in the year," Clippard said. "I didn't feel like I was that far off tonight, but it wasn't good."

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout took dry swings at his workout facility in New Jersey and will return to Los Angeles Thursday to take swings via tee and toss. ... New York RF Aaron Judge was invited to the home run derby July 9 in Miami but has not decided if he will accept the invitation. ... CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) is expected to take batting practice for the first time since getting injured May 24 on Wednesday. He has been working out with Double-A Trenton. ... Angels RHP Bud Norris was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation. The Angels replaced Norris by calling up RHP Mike Morrin from Triple-A Salt Lake.