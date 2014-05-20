Preview: Astros at Angels

The Houston Astros are still the American League’s lowest scoring team, but they appear ready to leave that title behind. Houston has recorded at least nine hits in nine straight games heading into Tuesday’s contest against the host Los Angeles Angels, who have been shut out twice in their last four games. Second baseman Jose Altuve is hitting .400 (20-for-50) during his 11-game hitting streak for the Astros, who are looking to extend their season-long three-game winning streak.

The Angels were held to six hits in Monday’s series-opening 5-2 loss, but reinforcements are on the way with third baseman David Freese (finger) expected to be activated from the disabled list for Tuesday’s game. Right fielder Kole Calhoun (ankle) joined Freese on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, and he could return to the Angels’ lineup this week. There was speculation that designated hitter Raul Ibanez’s roster spot could be in jeopardy, but general manager Jerry DiPoto offered the struggling veteran a vote of confidence Monday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (2-1, 2.63 ERA) vs. Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (3-1, 4.53)

Feldman, who signed with the Astros as a free agent during the offseason, has allowed six runs in two starts covering 11 innings since coming off the disabled list. Howie Kendrick is 9-for-20 with a homer against the 31-year-old, who owned a 0.44 ERA after his first three starts this season. Feldman is 5-6 with a 4.97 ERA in 22 career games (13 starts) against the Angels, including seven innings of one-run ball on April 6.

The Angels have won seven of Skaggs’ eight starts, including his strong outing April 5 against the Astros when he allowed one unearned run over eight innings. The 22-year-old yielded five runs over six innings in a loss to Tampa Bay last Thursday, dropping him to 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA in five home starts. Skaggs, who was acquired from Arizona for Mark Trumbo last December, has pitched at least six innings in seven of his eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston SS Jonathan Villar missed Monday’s game with a bruised right thumb, but he’s expected to be available Tuesday.

2. Los Angeles is 1-7 in its last eight home games against the Astros.

3. Angels RF Collin Cowgill could return to the starting lineup Tuesday after missing Monday’s game with hip flexor tightness.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Astros 5