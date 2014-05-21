Preview: Astros at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels head into Wednesday’s rubber match against the visiting Houston Astros having won nine of their last 12 games, and their disabled list is quickly becoming less crowded. Third baseman David Freese returned Tuesday and drove in four runs in the Angels’ 9-3 win, and right fielder Kole Calhoun (ankle) is expected to be activated prior to Wednesday’s contest. Left fielder Josh Hamilton, who has missed the past six weeks with a broken left thumb, will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday and could rejoin the Angels on Monday.

Houston’s season-best three-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday, but the Astros continue to show improvement. Second baseman Jose Altuve is hitting .418 (23-for-55) during his career-long 12-game hitting streak, and the Astros have recorded at least nine hits in 10 straight games. Houston’s defense remains a concern, however, as shortstop Jonathan Villar’s sixth error led to a three-run fifth inning on Tuesday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (2-2, 3.48 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (4-3, 3.14)

McHugh has been a pleasant surprise while allowing just two home runs in 31 innings. The 26-year-old cruised through five innings last Friday against the White Sox before taking his second straight loss when Chicago scored four runs in the sixth. McHugh, who is making his first career appearance against the Angels, was claimed on waivers from Colorado last December.

Weaver has been dominant over his last six starts, allowing eight runs in 38 2/3 innings while lowering his ERA from 5.79 to 3.14. The 31-year-old, who yielded five runs in 5 2/3 innings against Houston on April 6, was a hard-luck loser last Friday when he allowed two runs over seven frames in a 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay. “That was probably the best I’ve felt all year, as far as being able to command the fastball, strength and mixing in off-speed (pitches),” Weaver told reporters.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston is attempting to win three straight series for the first time since 2010.

2. Angels CF Mike Trout left Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning with a tight left hamstring, but he hopes to play Wednesday.

3. The Astros are 2-18 in games when they don’t hit a home run.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Astros 2