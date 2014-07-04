Preview: Astros at Angels

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve and the host Los Angeles Angels share one thing in common: Both are red hot entering Friday’s second contest of the four-game series. Unfortunately for Altuve, the American League West cellar-dwelling Astros continue to misfire after dropping their fourth in a row and 13th in 17 outings with a 5-2 setback on Thursday. Despite his club’s growing pains, Altuve keeps chugging along as he recorded his 13th multi-hit contest in his last 20 outings in the series opener.

The diminutive Altuve has come up large by boosting his AL-leading batting average to .347, but is just 4-for-18 in his career versus Friday starter C.J. Wilson. In addition, Los Angeles provides quite the tall task as it has won seven straight at home to remain hot on the heels of first-place Oakland. David Freese, who provided the big blow with a two-run double on Thursday, has hit safely in eight of his last nine outings - and is 4-for-5 versus Friday starter Dallas Keuchel.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (8-5, 2.78 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (8-6, 3.90)

After missing a start due to inflammation in his left wrist, Keuchel is looking for better control as he attempts to snap a two-game losing skid. The 26-year-old issued four earned runs and four walks in setbacks to Washington (June 17) and Tampa Bay (June 22). Keuchel improved to 3-1 in his career versus the Angels after matching a season high with eight strikeouts while coming within one out of a complete-game victory May 19.

Wilson skipped out with a no-decision despite permitting four runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in Los Angeles’ 5-4 setback to Kansas City on Sunday. The 33-year-old struggled mightily in his last outing versus Houston, yielding five runs and as many walks in 2 2/3 innings en route to a 7-2 setback June 3. Issuing free passes has been a concern for Wilson, who has allowed 44 walks in 108 1/3 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout, who was the AL Player of the Month for June, has five multi-hit performances in his last 11 outings.

2. Houston has been outscored 33-10 in its last four games.

3. Angels manager Mike Scioscia will surpass Whitey Herzog for 34th place on the all-time wins list with his next victory. Both have 1,281 wins.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Astros 1