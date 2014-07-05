Preview: Astros at Angels

The Oakland Athletics created fireworks with a blockbuster trade Friday, but their closest rivals in the American League West race aren’t likely to be intimidated. The Los Angeles Angels have won 19 of their last 22 to move a season-high 13 games over .500 heading into Saturday’s contest against the visiting Houston Astros, who have lost five in a row. Angels center fielder Mike Trout belted a walk-off homer Friday to lead the Angels to their eighth straight home victory.

Houston has lost 10 of its last 13 despite the play of second baseman Jose Altuve, who saw his American League-leading batting average drop to .342 after going 0-for-5 on Friday. The Astros have been impressed by rookie shortstop Kike Hernandez, who recorded his first career three-hit game Friday and has six hits in 12 at-bats since being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right fielder Domingo Santana was also promoted July 1, but is still seeking his first hit after striking out eight times in his first 10 at-bats.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Scott Feldman (4-5, 3.92 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-7, 4.08)

Feldman is hoping to build on a strong finish in June, when he had four straight starts with three or fewer runs allowed. “I know I’ll have some more good outings and probably some bad ones, too,” Feldman told reporters. “I like where I’m headed at this point.” Howie Kendrick is 10-for-22 with a home run against the 31-year-old, who is 5-7 with a 5.05 ERA in 23 career games (14 starts) against the Angels, including 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts this season.

Santiago was denied his first win of the season last Saturday when he was pulled during a rain delay after tossing four scoreless innings against Kansas City. The 26-year-old has begun each of his last three starts with at least four scoreless frames, and he brings a streak of 8 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings at Angel Stadium into Saturday’s contest. Santiago has a 0-1 mark with a 5.19 ERA in three career games (one start) against Houston.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are 7-0-0 in their last seven home series.

2. Astros RHP Chad Qualls has not allowed an earned run in 25 of his last 26 appearances.

3. Angels OF Josh Hamilton is 12-for-33 with three homers and six RBIs against the Astros this season.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Astros 5