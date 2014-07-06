Preview: Astros at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels aren’t about to concede the American League West to the Oakland Athletics, who bolstered their starting rotation with Friday’s blockbuster trade. The Athletics will likely need the extra support to stave off the Angels, who have won 20 of their last 23 games entering Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Houston Astros. The Angels stand 3 1/2 games back of division-leading Oakland and appear primed for a strong second half as long as they remain healthy.

After showing some promise with a 15-14 record in May, the Astros are a season-high 17 games under .500 after losing six in a row and 11 of their last 14 games. Houston’s bullpen struggles continued in Saturday’s 11-5 loss, when relievers Anthony Bass, Tony Sipp and Josh Zeid allowed eight runs on six hits during the Angels’ eight-run seventh inning. Los Angeles strengthened its bullpen on Saturday with a trade for left-hander Joe Thatcher, who had a 2.63 ERA in 37 games with Arizona.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-7, 3.22 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (9-2, 2.81)

After allowing five home runs in his first 72 1/3 innings, McHugh yielded three homers in six innings last Monday against Seattle. The 27-year-old, who is 0-4 with a 4.13 ERA in his past four starts, has recorded at least four strikeouts in all 13 of his starts this season. McHugh is facing the Angels for the third time this season after going 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA while striking out 11 batters in 12 innings over his first two outings.

Richards likely secured his spot in the All-Star game with a strong outing against the White Sox last Tuesday, when he allowed three runs on two hits over eight innings. The 26-year-old has a 1.49 ERA over his last six starts, and he’s yielded just four home runs in 109 innings. Chris Carter is 6-for-15 with a home run against Richards, who is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA in eight career games (five starts) against Houston, including 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have won nine consecutive home games and 15 of their last 16.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve leads the American League with a .338 batting average despite going hitless in his last 10 at-bats.

3. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick has recorded a hit in 16 of his last 18 games against Houston.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Astros 2